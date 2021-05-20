The best 3D scanner in 2021

The best 3D scanner will help you capture a 3D image of a real world object. And we'll help you find the right one for you, at the best price.

3D scanners have not, thus far, sold in the same numbers that 3D printers have, which rather suggests the world needs more 3D content creators. Owning a 3D scanner might even give you a marketable service, though don’t expect it to be instant.

There are two distinct approaches to 3D scanning. The first is photogrammetry: 3D triangulation from a camera (even a phone, or a drone) moved around the subject. That is using software, like display.land, to re-purpose existing devices.

The 3D scanners we're looking at here, though, take a different approach. These dedicated scanners use lights or lasers – and perhaps a rotating platform – to illuminate the subject. By controlling the light and positioning of the subject, this kind of 3D scanner is able to take more precise measurements, and not depend on software ‘guesses’ as to where the 3D positions triangulate.

When you’re scanning a photo, the main job is capturing the color; it’s possible to get the 3D shape without any such tone at all depending on the device, so bear that in mind. (Game designers may not mind this, but retailers will certainly want accurate colors, so that their website visitors can rotate the product and consider it from every angle.)

There is still a degree of imperfection in a digital scan, though. Just as a photo scanner has a limited resolution, there will be a limited gap between each laser trace on the outside of the subject. It’s useful to find software which can fill these gaps, creating ‘closed models’ though there might be some loss in surface detail. Repairing the mesh will almost certainly need a little hands-on activity, just like photo editing.

• See also: Best VHS to DVD converters

The best 3D scanners in 2021

(Image credit: Afinia)

1. Afinia EinScan-SE Elite The best 3D scanner for education Specifications Scan dimensions: 200x200x200mm (turntable) 700 x 700 x 700mm (manual) Accuracy: ≤0.1mm Light source: LED Speed: Auto: 2 mins, Single: 8 sec Texture: Yes Compatible: Windows 7, 8, 10 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,199 View at Amazon $1,199 View at Walmart $1,399 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Accessible price + Fast scan times + Portable Reasons to avoid - Minimum object 30x30x30mm

Supplied with a plastic stand, this looks more like a complete product than some 3D scanners, and that’s great news for reliability; especially in education. That’s because the scanner is hard-wired to the turntable, meaning the two are far less likely to part ways thanks to a knock once they’re calibrated – unless, of course, you’re going over the 200mm (7.9 inch) size for auto-turned objects.

The scanning is achieved via a projector built into the scanner. Unlike earlier models, the signal with the patterns of light is sent to the EinScan-SE using the same USB cable as the information is returned on. The only other cable to knock is the power lead, which is better than earlier systems from Afinia.

The software is easy to use, with on-screen guides through the process and – crucially – the repairing and assembling of the scan afterward. You can export a number of file formats too, including .3mf with color data.

Note, the EinScan-SP, the pricier model, approximately halves speed and doubles resolutions, as well as allowing specific coded targets to be added.

(Image credit: Creality)

2. Creality CR-T 3D Scanner The best all-in-one 3D scanning solution Specifications Scan dimensions: 300 x 200 x 250mm Accuracy: ≤0.2mm Light source: White Speed: Auto: 2 mins / circle Texture resolution: 2-13 million Compatible: Windows 7, 8, 10 Weight: 520g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,284.89 View at Tomtop WW $1,442.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tablet with built in scanner + Scan includes texture map + Bluetooth turntable + Functions as a media projector Reasons to avoid - Supply issues

By building a structured light scanner into an Android tablet, though admittedly one 15mm thick, Creality have produced an accessibly priced 3D scanner which can also handle rudimentary processing and editing tasks without a computer.

Given that it’s possible to buy some tablets for more money than this one, it’s not hard to understand why this one has encountered supply issues , especially with components tricky to source during the pandemic and the 3D scanning hardware also being able to act as a projector. (That’s right, there’s a video projector built in.)

Featuring automatic turntable stitching via a Bluetooth-linked turntable, the scanner is easy to use once set up and calibrated. But the real beauty is the ability to place it in your bag like any other tablet.

There is a tripod mount in the bottom and a couple of hours battery (though you’re probably better off with mains power). This is a fun device for exploring the possibilities of 3D scanning, which might also be useful for retailers since it captures a 24-bit color texture of the surface.

(Image credit: Matter and Form)

3. Matter and Form 3D Scanner V2 The best portable 3D scanner Specifications Scan dimensions: 249 x 178 x 178mm Accuracy: ±0.1mm Light source: White Speed: 65 sec (+Quickscan) Texture resolution: 2-13 million Compatible: Windows 7, 8, 10 Dimensions: 345 x 21 x 85mm (folded) Weight: 1.7kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $749.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in case + Mac & Windows compatible + Laser scanner + Global power compatibility Reasons to avoid - Calibration somewhat vague

By building this 3D scanner into a fold-closed housing, Matter and Form have made it portable and robust. Inside that briefcase you can safely transport a laser-based scanner anywhere – it's supplied with four interchangeable world power plugs. Others will just appreciate what the desk does to demark the zones of their desk space and promote tidiness. It depends on whether you’re a freelance archivist or offering another service.

If you’re accustomed to working with large or heavy models, the 3kg (6.6lb) limit, but this system is better suited to smaller subjects and the MFStudio software (a download) is more than capable of generating full watertight meshes, with color surfaces, which can be opened in Blender, Max, Autodesk Maya or exported for 3D printing. Regular 3D printers will appreciate the high-speed scan mode to test the ‘scannability’ of possible subjects before lights are adjusted and powder and other treatments are applied.

(Image credit: SOL)

4. SOL 3D Scanner The best 3D scanner for creatives Specifications Scan dimensions: 25 x 25mm - 170 x 170mm Accuracy: ±0.1mm Light source: White Speed: 10min turbo Texture resolution: 2-13 million Compatible: Mac, Windows 7, 8, 10 Dimensions: 345 x 21 x 85mm (folded) Weight: 3.1kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $777 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Automatic turntable calibration + High quality scan per rotation + High color accuracy + Easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - Steps need to be taken to avoid wobbles - Availability issues

The SOL 3D scanner is an ideal tool for creatives looking to get real objects into their digital workflow. Part of what makes it fit that bill is the fact it’s USB 3.0 and Mac friendly (like so many creatives) but there is more than that – the software also has amongst the widest range of export formats, meaning the device should have little trouble slotting into whatever your workflow; .obj, .stl, .xyz, .dae, and .ply are all an option.

In operation, too, it’s a more elegant design than others; the camera mount can be used to re-position the scanner’s height and distance and the black-out tent in the box was a nice touch.

SOL also offers a nice glimpse at a potential world of 3D sharing, providing each of their customers with about 30 model’s worth of space to share their models from. This is both a kindness not bestowed by others and has the nagging effect of making you want more.

(Image credit: XYZprinting)

5. XYZprinting 3D Scanner Pro The best 3D scanner for people Specifications Scan dimensions: 1000 x 1000 x 2000mm Accuracy: 1mm (spatial) Light source: White Speed: 30fps (overall time depends) Texture resolution: 2MP Compatible: Mac, Windows 7, 8, 10 Dimensions: 153 x 76 x 41mm Weight: 238g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $446.04 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Accessibly priced + Uses Intel RealSense technology + No turntable calibration Reasons to avoid - Will only operate horizontal - Won’t work on AMD systems

The XYZscan Handy is – according to the chosen mode – able to scan objects, whole human bodies, heads or (presumably for the film memorabilia community), masks. This makes it a good deal more flexible and portable than others on this list. It is pretty easy to grip and manipulate, though the process – perhaps inevitably – still takes a little longer than anyone would want. The on-screen warnings (like “Too Close” or “Too Far”) are useful, but it would be useful to have more and clearly labelled buttons on the device itself.

Don’t be surprised if you have to do a lot of post-production work with 3D scans from this device, but the XYZ software does include handy repair tools including a measure. On the other hand at less than 1/10th of other handheld 3D scanners, and capable of scanning around a person (if they stand very still) this could be a useful tool. The wired design makes the system reliable, but doesn’t help with what’s already not as comfortable as the design could be if it were a bit more forgiving of use angle.

(Image credit: HE3D)

6. HE3D Ciclop Rotational Laser Scanner Open-source 3D scanning option for enthusiasts Specifications Scan dimensions: 203 x 203 mm Accuracy: 0.3mm Light source: White Speed: 2-8mins Texture resolution: - Compatible: Mac, Linux, Windows 7, 8, 10 Dimensions: 390 x 230 x 160mm Weight: 5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $159 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 2 lasers scanner + Up to 3Kg object + Injection moulded option (tends to be better quality) + Simple design easy to understand Reasons to avoid - Logitech webcam needed

The 3D printing community is one backed by a wave of enthusiasm, and so it’s only fitting that this scanner has made itself thoroughly at home with that customer base by offering itself in pre-assembled and do-it-yourself kit forms; the latter for a significant saving as well as an educational experience to do or share.

Because this machine is built with the open source would in mind, there is also Linux software as well as Mac or PC on hand. Open source will appeal to many, but not others, so we should also note that you’ll need to pick up a Logitech C270 HD camera – the webcam the designer has used to scan hue and sit between the two (that’s right, two) lasers on the platform.

Construction is reasonably simple – a few M3 screws, nuts & washers – if you’re inclined to self-build though, as with all such projects, there is always the risk of imperfect parts.

(Image credit: HE3D)

7. HE3D 2020 scanner The best cheap 3D scanner Specifications Scan dimensions: N/A Accuracy: Phone/camera dependant Light source: White Speed: N/A Texture resolution: N/A Compatible: Windows 7, 8, 10 Dimensions: 153 x 76 x 41mm Weight: 238g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $109 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good learning tool + Handy accessories Reasons to avoid - Requires assembly - Small area

Not everyone would even see this as a 3D scanner, and they’d have a fair point. What you’re buying here is a kit of parts – mostly the motors, wires, nuts and connectors – with which you can add a 3D scanner to your phone. (You already have the necessary computing power, and the camera, to do all that you need in there, and most of the time it’s dutifully following you around doing nothing so useful.)

HE3D have had some success in this area already – see above – but this version will also allow you to use any camera you choose, and the firm have created tutorials for assembly and use on YouTube.

The only thing you don’t get, in fact, is pre-made main body plastic parts. Instead you’ll get the files so you can print your own with your 3D printer so make sure you’ve got one, and the time to use it.

Read more

The best 3D printer in 2021

Best film scanners

Best scanner for documents & photos

The best large format printer

