The best large format printer for photographers, exhibitors and studios

If you want poster-sized or panoramic prints, getting the best large format printer is the way to go. In this guide, we've selected our pick of the best wide format printers for creatives on sale right now.

Today’s huge resolution digital cameras allow any photo enthusiast to potentially print their images up to billboard size – something that was once purely the preserve of professionals able to spend 20K on a camera. Whether you're after something that delivers double-size prints from a 13-inch printer (A3+ in Europe), or looking for larger 17-inch roll printing for increased flexibility in terms of print size as well as potentially a greater volume of prints, we've got you covered. With options right up to a 64-inch printer, there is plenty of choice for photographers and artists who want to sell fine art prints.

There are some key factors to consider when sizing up the best wide format printer for you. The first is what you actually need it for, but you’ll also want to drill into the range of sizes it can output and the resolution it can output them at (given in ‘dpi’ or dots per inch).

Buying a printer isn’t a one-off investment – you'll need to regularly buy ink and media too. It's worth considering the type of ink a printer uses when making your purchase decision, as this will directly influence the running costs going forward. The general advice is that you should buy from the same manufacturer as your printer, as every part of the ‘system’ has been developed, designed and honed to work in tandem.

1. Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 A heavy duty printer pitched at both the photography and graphics markets Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 17 inches Print size: A2 Ink type: Canon Lucia Pro inks Number of inks: 12 Max resolution: 2400 x 1200 dpi Droplet size: 4 pl Print speed: A2 prints in 6 minutes Unit size: 723 x 435 x 285mm Weight: 32.3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,299 View at Amazon $1,299 View at Walmart $1,399.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 12 inks for superior color accuracy + Sumptuous print quality for both color and mono photos + Inks can be replaced individually Reasons to avoid - Larger than average unit size - No optional roll-feeder attachment

Like with Canon’s L-series camera lenses, the PRO-1000 printer has a ‘red line’ denoting top-grade quality, this time based on no less than 12 pigment-based Lucia Pro ink cartridges. By comparison, the smaller PRO-300 runs on 10 inks, both models including a chroma optimizer in the line-up, which helps to apply a smooth top coating when printing on glossy photo paper, to minimize bronzing and gloss differential. Even so, the printer achieves its highest quality with matte and fine art media, on which color and mono output are magnificent.

That said, really rich, deep blacks are marginally better from the PRO-300, which uses a newer, reformulated matte black ink. Large-format A2/17x22-inch prints are certainly imposing, and you can create panoramic prints of up to 1.2m in length, although there’s no optional roll-feeder so you have to cut the paper to length manually, in advance.

2. Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 The best 13-inch photo printer overall Specifications Max Print Size: 13x19 inch / A3+ Print resolution: 4800 x 2400 dpi Print speed (13x19 inch; std quality): 6m 30s Interfaces: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, BT Scanner: No Dimensions: 25.2 x 15.0 x 7.9in / 639x379x200mm Weight: 14.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $899 View at Focus Camera $899.99 View at Canon $924.98 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb output quality + Printer uses 10 pigment inks + Front or rear feed Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest printer

The Canon PRO-300 is the successor to the highly-regarded PRO-10 and again its distinguishing feature is that it uses ten pigment inks rather than dye-based ink. One of the cartridges is a ‘Chroma Optimizer’, which provides a smooth finish on glossy paper. Of the other nine newly-formulated Lucia Pro inks, you get the standard six colors for photo printing, plus red and grey inks, and both ‘photo’ black and matte black, for printing on glossy and matte media respectively. There are individual channels in the print head for both photo and matte black inks saving time and ink when swapping between media types. Excellent output quality combines superb accuracy for color prints and fabulous definition for black & white photo prints, without any unwanted color casts.

3. Epson SureColor SC-P5000 Ideal for a professional photographer and fine art reproduction Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 17 inches Print size: A2 Ink type: Epson UltraChrome HDX Number of inks: 10 Max resolution: 2880 x 1440 dpi Droplet size: 3.5pl Print speed: 16 x 20" prints in around 4.11 mins Unit size: 863 x 766 x 406mm Weight: 52kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,899.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Will fit on a desktop + 16.5 x 23.4 in (A2) prints using 10 inks Reasons to avoid - Large and heavy - Pricey initial investment

A previous TIPA Award winner, the Epson SureColor SC-P5000 is a beast of a desktop printer, perfect for placing in a corner of your studio. It’s a 17-inch model with an enviably broad ink set that can handle anything a photo business can throw at it. That includes panoramic prints, A2+ posters, and fine art sheet media, including poster board. Inevitably then, it’s bigger and heavier than most consumer desktop printers, but this inkjet model is designed for exhibition quality output, not just hard copies of holiday snaps.

It’s taken as read then that the P5000 is able to deliver exceptional print quality and color accuracy (capable of reproducing 99% of Pantone solid coated colors) thanks to an internal color calibration sensor. You’ll pay more for this device, but if you’re a working pro you could make back the investment over the course of a handful of commissions, if that.

4. Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 A compact, good value wide format printer Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 13 inches Print size: A3+ Ink type: Epson Claria Photo HD ink Number of inks: 6 Max resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi Droplet size: 1.5pl Print speed: Up to 29 pages per min (mono or color) Unit size: 479 x 370 x 159mm Weight: 8.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $349.99 View at Amazon $349.99 View at Best Buy $349.99 View at Walmart 228 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Affordable initial setup + Smaller footprint for its class Reasons to avoid - Replacement inks expensive - Uses 'just' six inks

If you need to go large, but do so on a budget, the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 is an entry-level 13-inch or A3+ printer from the reliable Epson brand. This large format printer is worth a look if you are a photo enthusiast looking for something that’s more back bedroom than pro studio. It’s compact for its class, with the manufacturer claiming the XP-15000 is 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor. OK, so for the price we have to make do with six inks rather than 10 or 11, but there’s a large LCD screen to adjust settings on and a suite of mobile printing apps that enable you to take advantage of the printer's wireless capabilities. While the front-loading tray actually handles A4 or US Letter paper, it’s the rear paper feed that has us excited, being suitable for A3+ prints, including those on thicker media.

5. Epson SureColor P900 Nestling between high end and affordable for all your large format printing needs Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 17 inches Print size: A2 Ink type: Epson UltraChrome Pro ink Number of inks: 10 Max resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi Droplet size: 1.5 pl Print speed: Not given Unit size: 24.2 x 7.8 x 14.5in / 615 x 368 x 199mm Weight: 35.3lb / 16.1kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,249.95 View at Focus Camera $2,314.79 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Flexible output + Relatively compact footprint Reasons to avoid - Hard to find in stock - Roll printing is optional extra

Can’t decide whether you need a sheet or roll printer? The new Epson SureColor SC-P900 provides choice of both – although you do have to pay extra to get the roller unit. Epson’s flexible flagship A2 printer is capable of printing up to 17 inches in width. This is an update of the older Epson SureColor P800, offering a significant improvement in image quality, with deeper blacks, thanks to the addition of an additional, tenth, ink.

Three paper paths, including a front-loading one for fine art paper, make it easy to switch between different formats – there's even a roll paper option for panoramic prints. The core of this inkjet model includes a nine-ink set, there’s onboard Wi-Fi for printing from smartphones or cameras directly, a 4.3-inch touch panel screen for making selections, and an 80ml cartridge size described as generous by its maker. A relatively compact footprint, coupled with the flexibility this machine provides, ensures it should be near the top of your wish list, especially for anyone wanting delivery of deep, contrast-y blacks and rich tones.

A smaller A3+, 13-inch, version of this printer - the Epson SureColor SC-P700 - is also available.

6. Canon PIXMA iP8720 / iP8750 The best budget wide format printer for photo enthusiasts… and beyond! Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 13 inches Print size: A3+ Ink type: Canon ChromaLife 100+ Number of inks: 6 Max resolution: 9600 x 2400 dpi Droplet size: Not given Print speed: Not given Unit size: 590 x 331 x 159mm Weight: 8.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $279 View at Walmart $349.91 View at Amazon $554.80 View at Amazon 91 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Low price for 13-inch (A3+) prints + Decent print resolution Reasons to avoid - ‘Just’ 6 inks - Build quality a little plastic-y

If your budget is tight but still nothing smaller than an A3+ printer will do, check out the PIXMA iP8750 (aka iP8720), a very fairly priced and featured inkjet printer option from Canon. Yes, there are ‘only’ six inks to play with – essentially dye based inks plus one pigment ink – but, with the ability to print from 10 x 15cm at ‘photo lab quality’ up to A3+ in size, this looks like a decent option for the photo enthusiasts’ home office/studio. Attendant features include the convenience of wireless connectivity, while optional XL-sized ink tanks purport to cost users 30 per cent less per page than the standard size.

7. Epson SureColor P20000 Good workhorse option for those who favor volume over gallery quality Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 64 inches Print size: 2A0 Ink type: Epson UltraChrome Pro Number of inks: 10 Max resolution: 2400 x 1200 dpi Droplet size: Not given Print speed: Up to 209 sq ft per hour for photos Unit size: 2415 x 980 x 1168mm Weight: 171kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good workhorse option Reasons to avoid - Costs the price of a car - Heavy and big

This series replaced Epson’s popular Stylus Pro family – the flagship SureColor P20000 specifically replacing the Stylus Pro 118880. This wide format printer is designed for mini labs and photo studios needing something that can handle plenty of output. At 64 inches wide there’s versatility built in too: as well as printing photographs up to exhibition quality utilising its 10 pigment inks (nine of them color), its size means this printer can also produce signage and banners. A PrecisionCore MicroTFP print head offers prints to a maximum 2400 x 1200dpi resolution, whilst its print head structure claims to result in fewer vibrations along with more accurate ink drops and ink placement.

8. Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-2100 Pro grade 24-inch printing isn't cheap, but this one’s hard to beat Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 24 inches Print size: A1 Ink type: Canon Lucia Pro Number of inks: 12 Max resolution: 2400 x 1200 dpi Droplet size: 4 pl Interfaces: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Print speed: A1 photo prints from 1 minute 38 second Unit size: 1110 x 766 x 1168mm Weight: 124kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $2,495 View at Amazon $2,840 View at Focus Camera $3,579.93 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pro grade workhorse + 24-inch prints Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Heavy

Canon’s A3+/13-inch imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and A2/17-inch PRO-1000 deliver gallery quality photo and fine art prints from conveniently compact desktop machines. Taking everything up to a grander scale, the imagePROGRAF PRO-2100 is a much larger, freestanding printer that accepts rolls of paper up to 24 inches in width. There’s direct support for a huge range of fine art media from the world’s best paper companies like Canson and Hahnemühle. The PRO-2100 delivers spectacular print quality for both color and mono photographic images, based on a range of 12 Lucia Pro pigment-based inks that includes a chroma optimizer, to minimize bronzing and gloss differential on glossy photo paper. The auto paper cutter and Canon’s supporting Professional Print & Layout software keep the whole process quick and easy when creating bordered or borderless prints in custom sizes.

If you find even a 24-inch print width restrictive, there are imagePROGRAF PRO-4100 and imagePROGRAF PRO-6100 options in the range, which use the same ink cartridges and print heads but are upscaled to 44-inch and 60-inch print widths respectively.

9. HP DesignJet Studio A stylish large-format plotter with eco-friendly credentials Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 24 inches Print size: A1 Ink type: HP Bright Office pigment black, dye cyan, magenta, yellow Number of inks: 4 Max resolution: 2400 x 1200 dpi Print speed: A1 from 25 seconds Unit size: 1013 x 555 x 932mm Weight: 33.6kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,599 View at Amazon Recommended Retailer $1,799 View at HP (US) $2,998.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to use + Simple selection of print sizes Reasons to avoid - Only four inks - Unsuitable for high-quality photo printing

Think printing on paper and eco-friendliness isn’t the first thing that springs to mind. However, this is HP’s first carbon neutral DesignJet plotter, making the most of recycled materials and low/renewable energy construction processes. Available in ‘Steel’ or ‘Wood’ editions with alternative top panel finishes that complement the white build, it’s a sleek and stylish plotter that’s easy to live with. You can set it up and run it from a smartphone, using HP’s companion app, and print on various sizes of paper using the automatic cut sheet and roll feeders, without having to continually change the media in the machine. The ink set is relatively basic, combining a pigment-based black ink cartridge with dye-based cyan, magenta and yellow cartridges, but performance is good for mono and colour documents and general office plotting. Naturally, the plotter can’t compete with specialist large-format photo printers for photographic quality.

10. HP DesignJet T730 Create up to 36-inch roll prints with this gargantuan HP option Specifications Type: Inkjet Maximum paper width: 36 inches Print size: A0 Ink type: Original HP inks Number of inks: 4 Max resolution: 2400 x 1200 dpi Droplet size: Not given Print speed: A1 prints in 25 seconds Unit size: 140cm x 58cm x 115cm Weight: 48kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Recommended Retailer $1,099 View at HP (US) $2,495 View at Amazon $2,495 View at HP (US) Reasons to buy + Big prints output fast + Roll printing option Reasons to avoid - Large - Modest number of different inks

The DesignJet T730 is a large format roll paper thermal inkjet option from HP, capable of delivering prints up to a satisfying 36 inches and at a resolution of 2400 x 1200 dpi. It's probably not the best option for those who want the closest color accuracy to their original images though, as a mere four different inks are in play here: cyan, yellow, magenta and black. That said, the 48kg weight of this unit isn’t as heavy as some, even if it is 1.4 metres in width. Ease of use is promised here too – just swipe the front panel like the screen of a smartphone to find the settings you want. Wi-Fi connectivity and USB interface are provided as standard.

