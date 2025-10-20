Learning how to use every feature on a camera is a daunting task – but Sony has just stealth launched a long list of free online photography and videography classes. Alpha Camera Academy is a new, free online resource that covers topics from camera fundamentals to genre-specific techniques.

Sony says that Alpha Camera Academy is made to help creators grow and learn to tell their stories. The online classes are designed to be actionable, and Sony recommends watching with your camera nearby to replicate the steps and learn alongside the video lessons.

The new online learning platform covers topics for both photography and video. Classes are led by photographers, filmmakers, and Sony Ambassadors, including Dave Krugman, Scott Robert Lim, Rachel Jones Ross, Brad Deel, Colby Brown and more.

Alpha Camera Academy launched with 11 classes, although Sony says more will be added soon. That class list includes photography basics, classes tailored to specific Sony cameras, and genre-specific classes.

Classes on photography and camera fundamentals are designed to give beginners a foundation, while the gear classes work with specific buttons and controls on cameras like the Sony A7R V, A7 IV, A6700 and the ZV series. Genre-specific classes add in elements like posing for portraits and keeping gear protected while out photographing wildlife.

Courses are broken up into smaller modules, or lessons, and range from classes about 20 minutes in length to some that are over an hour.

The free classes are accessible at the new Alpha Camera Academy website using an Alpha Universe account, which is free to create.

