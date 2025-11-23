Kick back and relax with another photography general knowledge quiz

Can you name the Starships singer holding a pink Casio camera?

If you’re looking for a little interactive photography-themed fun this weekend, then boy have you ever come to the right place!

Scroll down to play my photography general knowledge quiz, which covers a huge range of topics from the location of Hasselblad’s headquarters, to the legendary leading man who starred in the psychological photography classic, Rear Window, to the photographer who had the honor of photographing Wills and Kate’s royal wedding.

Oh, and you'll have to name the R&B star pictured above, too! So, without further ado, good luck and enjoy your photography quizzing quest.

