Online photography classes allow creatives to learn at their own pace, from their own couch or favorite coffee shop – and Tamron’s take on online photography education is completely free. This week, Tamron Americas unveiled Tamron University, an online platform for photography classes in a variety of genres led by pros in their field. The kicker? Tamron University classes are free.

Tamron University launched with four full classes available at the start, with five additional classes scheduled to arrive on the platform soon. Tamron says that each class is led by an industry professional who offers students a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process.

(Image credit: Tamron)

The first classes are all around an hour or an hour and a half long, with the video-based lessons divided into smaller lessons for photographers to watch at their own pace. The initial classes cover everything from the art of storytelling to photographing celebrities.

At launch, Tamron University includes four full classes, with five additional classes coming soon:

The Art of Storytelling with Erica Robinson

Nature Photography with Kurt Garnder

Commercial and Celebrity Portraiture with Hernan Rodriguez

The Art of Photographing Birds with David Akoubian

Sean Parker: Capturing The Night Skies (coming soon)

Michael Gilbert: The Creative Photographer (coming soon)

André Costantini: Documentary Filmmaking (coming soon)

Jonathan Thorpe: Cinematic Halloween Horror (coming soon)

Charley Voorhis: Adventure Filmmaking (coming soon)

Tamron says that the classes are designed to be both practical and inspirational. Instructors will discuss things like technical approach, business philosophies, and artistic philosophies. Naturally, gear choices will also be part of the course.

Tamron says additional classes will continue to be added to the catalog, creating a continually growing resource. The online classes are available through the Tamron University website and Thinkific.

