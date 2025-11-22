AI noise reduction is the secret weapon that can bring life to older cameras and ‘slow’ lenses

This low light shot taken in the blue hour required a high ISO of 12,800 to avoid camera shake when shooting handheld with my old Canon EOS 6D Mark II. The resulting image is expectedly noisy, though it can be cleaned up with Photoshop's AI-powered Denoise

Anyone interested in digital photography for any length of time will have no doubt come across the term noise reduction. Digital cameras are subject to interference in their signal, referred to as ‘noise’ and usually presented when there is a weak signal or data input – such as when shooting in low light or with a high ISO.

Think of this a bit like turning up the gain knob on an amplifier; the image gets brighter, but at the expense of introducing more digital noise.

Noise reduction has always been an option, but the sliders for reducing noise in programs such as Photoshop’s Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) and Lightroom Classic CC up until recently gave fairly run-of-the-mill results.

That was until the addition of Denoise in ACR and Lightroom in 2023. This new feature, currently only available for RAW files, uses AI to cleverly remove the granular noise speckles while retaining much more detail in key areas like your focal point.

Then there’s camera manufacturers like Canon, with its EOS R1 and R5 Mark II offering AI-powered deep learning noise reduction in-camera via its Digic Accelerator. This can cleverly reduce noise by up to 2 stops, making a picture taken at ISO51,200 appear much lower in noise and more like a shot taken at ISO12,800 – without turning fine details like hair or feathers to mush.

Image 1 of 3 Adobe's Denoise can now be applied in Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom Classic CC without the need to generate a new DNG RAW file – and the results are pretty impressive… (Image credit: Dan Mold) Original RAW file taken at 12,800 on a Canon EOS 6D Mark II (Image credit: Dan Mold) RAW file with Adobe AI Denoise applied, cleaning up the noise from this shot taken at 12,800 on a Canon EOS 6D Mark II (Image credit: Dan Mold)

One exciting aspect of this is the ability to extend the lifespan of older cameras that may have a weaker performance at high sensitivities. Now you can shoot at high ISOs, safe in the knowledge that you can clean up your files in post-production.

The technology also makes it more practical when using lenses with slower apertures. A wide aperture may be preferred for shooting in low light scenarios, such as a gig or music concert, but these may not be within your budget. Well, now you can shoot at those slower apertures and increase the ISO to compensate and clean it up with a feature such as Adobe’s Denoise.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Adobe’s own AI Denoise is already very good, we also got the exciting announcement of Adobe partnering with Topaz Labs at Adobe Max 2025. This brings even more possibilities into the fold, as we may very well be able to choose from a wealth of some of the industry’s leading AI models.

Adobe Photoshop CC gets a bad rap for having quite an expensive subscription-only model. But having access to state-of-the-art AI models from some of the best and brightest minds in the industry does bolster its value for money – not to mention getting even more value out of your older camera equipment.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best photo editing software as well as the best free photo editing software. And for top results, make sure you're using one of the best photo-editing laptops.