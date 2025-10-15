Cult compact camera wins major design award for its redefined minimalist style

The Ricoh GR IV is one of the most thoughtfully redesigned compact cameras on the market today

The newly-launched Ricoh GR IV has been one of the most anticipated compact cameras of 2025 – in Japan, it has overtaken mirrorless rivals in sales, and now its cult yet refined design has been recognized with the 2025 Good Design Award, presented by the Japan Institute for Design Promotion.

Since its introduction nearly 30 years ago, the Ricoh GR series has built a reputation for its minimalist design, street photography prowess, and ability to deliver professional results in a truly compact form. With the launch of the Ricoh GR IV, the company continues to evolve that legacy and has developed one of the most thoughtfully redesigned compact cameras on the market today.

Part of the camera's appeal lies in its consistent design philosophy. As noted by the Good Design Award jury, the GR IV embodies a sense of continuity, retaining the defining visual and tactile characteristics of earlier models, while showing evidence of precise, user-informed refinement.

Why the Ricoh GR IV?

The official release date for the Ricoh GR IV was August 20, 2025 (Image credit: Ricoh)

As compact cameras face increased competition from smartphones and mirrorless systems, Ricoh has doubled down on what makes the GR series unique: simplicity, discretion, and a deep understanding of real-world photography needs. The Ricoh GR IV embodies a balance of innovation and respect for legacy that is rare in modern product design, especially in the fast-moving world of consumer electronics.

The GR IV doesn't radically reinvent the formula – it embraces the design principles that have defined the GR series since its inception, while incorporating subtle yet meaningful improvements.

Ricoh has kept the controls familiar and functional, prioritizing quick access and usability. This simplicity is paired with a 25.74MP backside-illuminated sensor and 18.3mm f/2.8 GR lens (equivalent to 28mm in 35mm format) combination capable of delivering high-end results, making the GR IV as competent in performance as it is elegant in form.

The Ricoh GR series has never been about the specs in the first place, but for the ability to fit a mirrorless-sized sensor into a pocketable camera with a simple, snapshot design (Image credit: Focus Nordic)

The body remains compact, understated, and ideal for photographers who value discretion, especially in street photography contexts where unobtrusiveness is essential. The camera's look doesn't attract attention, and that's exactly the point. It's a tool designed to let moments unfold naturally, without the interference that often comes with larger, more conspicuous gear.

In the words of the Good Design jury: "Since the launch of the first model roughly 30 years ago, it has maintained a consistent design that defines the GR, while evolving meticulously alongside its dedicated users. This sense of balance is truly masterful. The pioneering spirit of a quality compact digital camera is clearly evident in its deliberately unchanged design image and its refined details." (Translated with DeepL.com.)

