These Nikon mirrorless cameras rule in 2025: Z5 II, Z50 II, and ZR lead DGP Awards

Nikon has taken center stage at the 2025 DGP Imaging Awards, claiming four of the top honors – half of all prizes awarded this year. The spotlight fell on three mirrorless camera models – the Nikon Z5 II, Z50 II, and ZR – recognized for their blend of advanced tech, usability, and image quality.

This year's DGP Imaging Awards were judged by a panel of professional photographers, industry critics, and retailers. Highlighted was Nikon's ability to combine cutting-edge innovation with intuitive design.

Nikon's Z-series demonstrates that evolution – thoughtful and performance-driven – sets new standards for both professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Nikon Z5 II – Grand Gold Award

The Nikon Z5 II is an absolutely stellar camera that is capable of superb results when shooting pretty much anything, thanks to its accurate focusing, brilliant low-light performance, and impressive frame rate (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Z5 II is full-frame mirrorless photography made accessible without compromise. With the same next-generation processor as Nikon's flagship Z9, it delivers lightning-fast autofocus, AI-driven subject recognition, and enhanced low-light performance thanks to its back-illuminated sensor.

The jury noted its video credentials as a highlight: the Z5 II is the first Z-series camera capable of recording RAW video directly on an SD card. Pair that with Picture Control "Flexible Color", excellent ergonomics, and pro-level features at a competitive price, and the Z5 II emerges as a true hybrid workhorse for stills and video alike.

Nikon Z50 II – Grand Gold Award

Nikon's original DX-format Z-series mirrorless gets turbocharged with the top-of-the-line Expeed 7 chip for incredible performance that belies its entry-level credentials (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Z50 II may be Nikon's compact APS-C mirrorless camera, but its performance rivals that of higher-end models. The Expeed 7 processor brings autofocus and subject detection on par with the Z9, while delivering outstanding image quality in a lightweight, portable body.

According to the DGP jury, the Z50 II exemplifies Nikon's philosophy of putting advanced technology in the hands of photographers at all levels. Its speed, accuracy, and versatility make it a standout choice for enthusiasts seeking professional results in a compact, easy-to-use package.

Nikon ZR – Special Jury Award

The newly-launched ZR (Oct 2025) is the first model in the Z CINEMA series (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon ZR is a game-changer for hybrid shooters and aspiring filmmakers. Combining RED Digital Cinema technology with a mirrorless Z-series body, it offers a sensor and processor equivalent to the Z6 III, an oversized 4-inch monitor, and groundbreaking 32-bit float audio recording – all in a fanless, lightweight design.

The jury praised the ZR for bridging the gap between cinema and stills-focused mirrorless bodies. With RED color science and a dedicated "Cinematic Video" mode, it opens the door for professional-quality video without the traditional cost or complexity, making it one of the most forward-thinking cameras of 2025.

While the Z5 II, Z50 II, and ZR sweeping top honors at the 2025 DGP Imaging Awards, Nikon has once again proven why its mirrorless cameras remain at the forefront of innovation – by combining technology, usability, and creative freedom in ways that inspire photographers and videographers alike.

