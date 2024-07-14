Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (July 14)

Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away, and this week we've got new product releases, scathing reviews, firmware fixes, and a big tease from Canon.

We were also very sad to hear of the passing of esteemed photojournalist, Thomas Hoepker, at age 88.

While the Nikon Z6 III left us wanting, Sony has created its best vlogging camera to date and Fujifilm has released a bounty of fresh firmware. On top of that, Canon has revealed a big announcement for Wednesday that could be very big indeed…

Fujifilm firmware fixes

Fujifilm has issued firmware updates fixing bugs and issues to its entire GFX camera line, including some postponed lens firmware.

Fujifilm is great at updating its cameras and lenses, future-proofing existing models and ensuring they work to maximum potential. Firmware updates usually fall into one of two categories: one that adds new features and one that fixes issues. We recently saw what Fujifilm dubbed Kaizen firmware updates, which added new features, however, the new wave of updates focuses on fixing issues.

The cameras benefiting from the updates are the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, GFX 100S II, GFX 100, GFX 50S II, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-T4, and X-T50…

Canon has a big announcement…

Canon has just announced that it is making an important announcement next week. All we are being told is that it is a "Canon EOS R System live event". But the very fact that it has told everyone it's happening almost a week before it happens, means that the news must be big. And that almost certainly means it's a new EOS R camera.

The launch takes place on Wednesday July 17 at 06:00 ET / 11:00 BST / 20:00 AEST. The big bonus is that the announcement will be live online, so that everyone can follow along with the news…

The Nikon Z6 III might not be as good as the Z6 II

Reports have been emerging that the new Nikon Z6 III might have a more restricted dynamic range than the old Z6 II. This observation was made by William Claff over at Photons to Photos, who does in-depth testing of camera sensor performance and plenty more besides. Claff's findings show the Z6 III maxing out at 10.44EV of dynamic range at ISO 100, compared to the Z6 II's 11.26EV at the same sensitivity.

Now, Claff evidently knows his stuff and has been testing sensor performance for many years, so I'm not about to criticize his results or testing methodology. But what I can say is when I lab tested the Z6 III, I found that (in contrast to Claff's results), the Z6 III's dynamic range was almost identical to that of the Nikon Z6 II at lower sensitivities, although the new camera did trail the previous generation by 0.5-1EV at ISO 6400 and above…

Sony has created its best vlogging camera yet

Sony’s ZV series of vlogging cameras is a little convoluted, but my personal favorite is the Sony ZV-E10 – a camera that strikes the perfect balance between affordability and features. That isn’t to say the camera wasn’t without its faults, however, being criticized for its poor menus and limited streaming resolutions. Now Sony is hoping to address any shortcomings in a brand new update – the Sony ZV-E10 II.

Glance at the exterior of the ZV-E10 II and you might not notice anything has changed from the previous version, with just a subtle update to the photo / video / S&Q button, becoming a three-way switch, and the on / off switch moving to underneath the shutter button.

Yet, Sony engineers have also found a way to squeeze a Z-battery inside the grip, giving an additional 50% power improvement over the previous model – which equates to 610 images or 130 mins of video. We praised the ZV-E10’s tiny vlogging-focused body with its decent grip and 3-in vari-angle screen, so no complaints here that Sony hasn’t tried to reinvent the wheel for its sequel…

German-born photojournalist Thomas Hoepker has died

Thomas Hoepker, the esteemed German photographer and long-time member of Magnum Photos, has passed away peacefully at the age of 88 – announced on Instagram via Magnum Photos.

Born in Munich, Germany, in 1936, Hoepker's career spanned 70 years, leaving an indelible mark on the world of photojournalism and documentary photography. Hoepker's fascination with photography began early. Aged 14, his grandfather gifted him an old plate camera, igniting a passion that would shape his future. He pursued studies in art, history, and archaeology at the University of Göttingen, but his calling was always behind the lens.

In 1960, before completing his studies, Hoepker was hired by Münchner Illustrierte magazine. He continued to hone his craft at Kristall until 1963 and joined Stern magazine in 1964, where he gained widespread recognition for his compelling photojournalism…

