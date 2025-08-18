Nikon Coolpix P1100 hits lowest-ever price - no under £1,000

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, now available for only £962, down from £1,049. That’s a saving of £87 on a camera that already offered plenty of value for money.

For those looking for a powerful bridge camera without stepping into the world of interchangeable lenses, this discount makes the P1100 more tempting than ever.

Nikon Coolpix P1100: was £1,049 now £962 at Amazon SAVE £87 at Amazon. The Nikon Coolpix P1100 is a powerful bridge camera with an exceptional zoom range, 4K video, and intuitive handling that makes it a versatile all-in-one solution for photography and video..

The Coolpix P1100 stands out for its extraordinary zoom range, a hallmark of Nikon’s premium bridge cameras. With the ability to shoot everything from sweeping landscapes to distant wildlife with ease, it’s a versatile tool for those who want one camera to cover all scenarios. Its long-reaching lens is paired with Nikon’s stabilisation technology, ensuring shots stay sharp even when you’re fully zoomed in.

Alongside its lens, the P1100 brings a host of useful features for both casual and serious photographers. Its large sensor and intelligent processing deliver images with vibrant colour and solid detail, while advanced shooting modes give you room to experiment creatively. Whether you’re shooting fast-moving subjects or capturing atmospheric low-light scenes, the P1100 handles it with confidence.

Video performance is also a strong suit here. The P1100 can record in crisp 4K, making it a capable hybrid option for those who like to switch between stills and motion. Built-in microphones capture clear sound, while its handling makes it easy to keep shots steady without the need for additional gear. For travel vlogging or documenting family events, this is a camera that pulls double duty effectively.

Ease of use is another reason the Coolpix P1100 has proven so popular. The camera is designed to be intuitive, with a straightforward menu system and controls that are easy to access even for newcomers. Yet, for more experienced photographers, there’s the option to take manual control, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune your shots. Its balance of simplicity and control makes it a genuine all-rounder.

At £962, the Nikon Coolpix P1100 is more attractive than ever. For a bridge camera with this level of reach, stability, and versatility, it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who wants to travel light without sacrificing performance. With this being its lowest price to date, now is the perfect time to pick one up.