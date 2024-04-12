Major firmware for two key Fujifilm cameras, as the Kaizen updates commence

The first wave of Fujifilm's new kaizen firmware updates is here, and it provides some major updates to two cameras and a battery grip.

This year's Fujifilm X-summit saw Fujifilm announce new Kaizen firmware scheduled between Spring and Summer 2024. The Kaizen firmware is more substantial than typical firmware updates and promises major updates that would breathe new life into the existing lineup. The first wave has now been released for the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, Fujifilm X-H2S, and the Fujifilm File Transmitter FT-XH.

Between the three products there are varying levels of updates, but there's an exceptionally long list of firmware notes for the Fujifilm X-H2S – so I thought I'd break it down first and mention some of the highlights.

Fujifilm X-H2S

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Version 6.00

There are many updates to the camera compatibility with the Fuji film X-app. These include an updated equipment tab displaying the number of lifetime shots, a mechanical shutter, battery age, and number of days since the last sensor cleaning. Updating the camera's firmware through the app has also been made easier.

Now, onto the good stuff and the holy grail statement of firmware updates: "AF performance is improved". The two major points of improvement are, "In Focus Mode AF-C, AF tracking performance has been improved in scenes where the camera tends to lose focus," and, "A firmware bug is fixed that the AF focusing accuracy and distance indicator varied when using a wide-angle lens".

Multiple movie functions have also been added, including a red frame indicator, a self-timer option in the movie menu, a wide / tracking function, and start and end sounds to indicate the start and stop of recording.

Many more notes can be found on the download page, including all-new bug fixes.

Fujifilm GFX 100 II

Version 2.10

The newest addition to the GFX lineup boasts a new and improved processor, revolutionizing the GFX's AF performance., and the new firmware update further improves on this. The two points of note here state, "AF tracking start speed gets faster at 'Burst' mode", and "a firmware bug is fixed that the AF focusing accuracy and distance indicator varied when using a wide-angle lens".

Wifi connection performance has also been improved, as well as varying levels of bug fixes.

Fujifilm File transmitter FT-XH

Version 2.11

The Fujifilm File transmitter FT-XH is a battery grip that features wired LAN connectivity and high-speed wireless communications capability. The update sees further connection compatibility to Frame.io.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

All full firmware notes can be found on each product page, along with instructions on updating it. The firmware updates are substantial and will add freshness to the two cameras in question.

The GFX 100 II has only recently come out, and already has several features that place it among the best medium format cameras on the market. These improvements will cement that further.

The biggest update came to the X-H2S, though, a fantastic hybrid camera that benefits from improved features for both stills and video.

I believe further Kaizen updates are scheduled for other Fujifilm camera models, but no news has been released on which ones or when they might arrive.

See our guides for more information on the best Fujifilm cameras, the best Fujifilm lenses, and the best GF lenses.