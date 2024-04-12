Major firmware for two key Fujifilm cameras, as the Kaizen updates commence

By Kalum Carter
published

Fujifilm starts its Kaizen updates, with major firmware for the GFX 100 II and X-H2S, improving AF and adding features

Fujifilm GFX 100
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The first wave of Fujifilm's new kaizen firmware updates is here, and it provides some major updates to two cameras and a battery grip. 

This year's Fujifilm X-summit saw Fujifilm announce new Kaizen firmware scheduled between Spring and Summer 2024. The Kaizen firmware is more substantial than typical firmware updates and promises major updates that would breathe new life into the existing lineup. The first wave has now been released for the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, Fujifilm X-H2S, and the Fujifilm File Transmitter FT-XH. 

