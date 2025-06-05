Retro-inspired digital cameras are trending. But the maker behind a digital compact camera that mimics the feel of disposable film is targeting a new retro video camera next; the Camp Snap CS8 is an upcoming digital video camera designed to mimic the experience of shooting on Super 8.

The Camp Snap CS8 doesn’t just look like an old Super 8 camera – it shoots like one, too. The brand explains that, like the retro video cameras, the CS8 shoots by pressing a trigger on the handle, releasing the trigger to end the recording.

At the side of the camera, the CS8 will also have a real analog battery gauge as well as an old-school indicator for how much space remains for recordings. An assortment of dials will enable users to choose from different retro filters as well as different aspect ratios.

Camp Snap says it was inspired to create a digital retro camcorder after stumbling across an old Super 8 camera in the attic.

The manufacturer first gained traction for its screenless digital camera, the Camp Snap, which skirted summer camp rules but also found a following among digital minimalists and retro camera fans.

The CS8 will actually have a screen, but a small one built inside the viewfinder. The company stresses that the little screen is only for viewing footage as you shoot.

Like the Camp Snap compact, the CS8 won’t offer any playback to view video files on the camera. With physical dials for the different aspect ratios and film simulations, there’s also no need for any menus in the camera.

(Image credit: Camp Snap)

Camp Snap teased the development of the CS8 earlier this spring and hasn’t yet revealed a full list of specifications. The company’s website lists a US$139 / £104 price – which to me suggests that the camera will have a small sensor like the brand’s disposable-film-lookalike.

Part of the charm of the retro look is imperfection, so a small sensor may not necessarily be a dealbreaker.

While the retro experience is charming, the hold-the-trigger-to-shoot style of recording is likely better for shorter clips than extended videos. Unlike the original Camp Snap made for stills, the CS8 isn’t pocketable.

“The CS8 isn’t built for your pocket – it’s built to be carried,” the brand said in a teaser blog. “It turns heads at concerts. It gets smiles at recitals. It starts conversations when you’re out with friends.”

I found Camp Snap’s digital still camera to be a charming experience, snapping photos without the distractions of a screen. The company has had low stock notices due to unexpected demand ever since I started following it, and I predict the CS8 will be similarly trendy if the brand manages to deliver on all those early promises.

Originally teased in 2024, Camp Snap hasn’t yet shared when the CS8 will be available, but teased the camera once again just a few weeks ago. Camp Snap instructed fans to follow its Instagram for updates on the upcoming camera.

