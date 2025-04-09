Panasonic launches the AG-CX370: a powerful new professional camcorder

Panasonic has just unveiled a brand-new professional camcorder that’s set to turn heads, particularly if you’re into live production, broadcast, or serious video work.

The Panasonic AG-CX370 is the latest in the company’s CX series, and while it may look familiar at first glance, it’s packing some powerful upgrades under the hood. If you're someone who likes to keep pace with pro-level gear, even if it's more than you personally need, it’s worth a closer look at what this new model brings to the table.

The AG-CX370 is essentially a turbocharged evolution of the AG-CX350, a camcorder that’s been around since 2019 and found a solid fanbase among video professionals. Back then, the CX350 made a name for itself with 10-bit 4K capture, a 20x zoom lens, HDR options including V-Log and HLG, and a great set of streaming tools. It hit that sweet spot between professional functionality and mobility, providing handheld, high-performance, and built for a wide range of use cases.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

With the AG-CX370, Panasonic keeps that winning formula but builds on it in all the right places. One of the biggest changes is the new 12G SDI output, which enables uncompressed 4K transmission, which is an essential upgrade for workflows using cutting-edge switchers and recorders. It also supports simultaneous 4K output over SDI and HDMI, which adds more flexibility for live events or multi-output setups.

Another new pro feature is the addition of a Genlock input. If you’ve ever worked with multi-cam rigs and had to deal with sync issues, you’ll know this is a huge deal. It means you can lock the timing of multiple cameras together for seamless switching and post-production.

Audio has also had a thoughtful upgrade now with four channels of input, including two XLRs and a stereo mini-jack, each with its own independent volume control. That’s a level of manual control you don’t often see in this form factor, and it’s going to be a big win for those working in environments where audio capture is just as critical as video.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic’s also leaning into vertical video with a dedicated flag system, making it easier to ingest and edit content for social platforms. That may sound like a minor touch, but for anyone shooting cross-platform content, it’s one of those small things that makes a big difference in workflow.

Other notable features include the same excellent 20x optical zoom lens, full 4K/60p 10-bit recording, support for HEVC and AVC-ULTRA codecs, and advanced autofocus with face detection and tracking. There are also dual SD card slots, plenty of streaming protocols built-in, support for NDI HX2 for IP production, and full remote control over LAN or wirelessly via an app.

The AG-CX370 is expected to hit the market in the second quarter of 2025. Pricing hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but likely to be in the same ballpark as the CX350 which retails for $3,999 / £2,999.

