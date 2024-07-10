Fujifilm rolls out firmware fixes for multiple cameras and lenses

By
published

Firmware updates for the Fujifilm GFX and APS-C lines, including two lenses that were previously suspended

Fujifilm GFX 100S' lens mount and sensor
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has issued firmware updates fixing bugs and issues to its entire GFX camera line, including some postponed lens firmware. 

Fujifilm is great at updating its best cameras and lenses future-proofing existing models and ensuring they work to maximum potential. Firmware updates usually fall into one of two categories, one that adds new features, and one that fixes issues. We recently saw what Fujifilm dubbed Kaizen firmware updates, which added new features, however, the new wave of updates, focuses on fixing issues.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles