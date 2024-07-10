Fujifilm rolls out firmware fixes for multiple cameras and lenses

Fujifilm has issued firmware updates fixing bugs and issues to its entire GFX camera line, including some postponed lens firmware.

Fujifilm is great at updating its best cameras and lenses future-proofing existing models and ensuring they work to maximum potential. Firmware updates usually fall into one of two categories, one that adds new features, and one that fixes issues. We recently saw what Fujifilm dubbed Kaizen firmware updates, which added new features, however, the new wave of updates, focuses on fixing issues.

The cameras benefiting from the updates are the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, GFX 100S II, GFX 100, GFX 50S II, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-T4, and X-T50.

Each of the camera's updates includes something a little different, but overall they fix issues that either freeze the camera or result in reduced camera performance.

A common and important update note that I believe is worth highlighting is for the GFX cameras. It states:

"When the GF50mm/GF35-70mm lens is attached to the camera body and the lens firmware is updated, in rare cases, “LENS ERROR” occurs during the firmware update and the lens stops moving. This revised firmware automatically quits the update to prevent the lens from malfunctioning when detecting the updating error.

• Note 1: To enable the above fix, update the camera’s firmware to the latest version before updating the lens firmware.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

• Note 2: The firmware download for GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR and GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR will be available after this firmware is released.

• Note 3: For details, refer to the “FUJINON LENS GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR & GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR firmware download resumption” "

This is an important note as it relates to a specific order in which to update the GFX camera and the two lenses that are also receiving updates, the Fujifilm GF 50mm f/3.5 R LM WR and the GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR.

These are two popular GF mount lenses, the latter being the GFX kit lens. These lenses were released firmware previously which had to be suspended due to issues, the new update and guidelines will fix this if followed carefully.

For a more in-depth look at the firmware notes and a step-by-step guide on how to update it, visit your camera's product page on the Fujifilm website where it can be found under 'firmware'.

You may also be interested in the best Fujifilm cameras, the best Fujifilm lenses, and the best medium format cameras.