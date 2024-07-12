Thomas Hoepker, legendary Magnum photographer, passes away peacefully aged 88

Thomas Hoepker in front of one of his portraits of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Berlin, 2007.

Thomas Hoepker, the esteemed German photographer and longtime member of Magnum Photos, has passed away peacefully at the age of 88 - announced today on Instagram via Magnum Photos.

Born in Munich, Germany, in 1936, Hoepker's career spanned seven decades, leaving an indelible mark on the world of photojournalism and documentary photography.

Hoepker's fascination with photography began early. Aged fourteen, his grandfather gifted him an old plate camera, igniting a passion that would shape his future. He pursued studies in art, history, and archaeology at the University of Göttingen, but his calling was always behind the lens. In 1960, before completing his studies, Hoepker was hired by Münchner Illustrierte magazine. He continued to hone his craft at Kristall until 1963 and joined Stern magazine in 1964, where he gained widespread recognition for his compelling photojournalism.

1964 was a pivotal year for Hoepker as he was invited to join the prestigious Magnum Photos agency. Magnum began distributing his archive photographs, marking the start of a long and fruitful association. By 1989, Hoepker had become a full member of Magnum, eventually serving as its president from 2003 to 2006

Hoepker and his then-wife, Eva Windmöller, were pioneers in East Berlin, becoming Stern’s first accredited correspondents. In 1976, they relocated to New York City, where Hoepker spent the majority of his professional life. He served as an art director for the American edition of Geo and later worked at Stern in Hamburg from 1987 to 1989.

Thomas Hoepker looking through proofs of the book Magnum Magnum in 2007. (Image credit: Alamy)

Over the years, Hoepker's work has been exhibited globally, earning him numerous awards and accolades. His ability to capture the essence of the human experience made his images timeless. Among his most iconic photographs are candid shots of Muhammad Ali and a poignant image of New Yorkers in Brooklyn on September 11, 2001, chatting calmly while the Twin Towers burned in the background.

In recent years, Hoepker's life and career were celebrated in the 2022 documentary "Dear Memories," and he published his most recent book, "The Way It Was," in the same year. These works offer a deep dive into his extensive career and the stories behind some of his most famous photographs.

Thomas Hoepker's legacy is not only defined by his stunning visual storytelling but also by his ethical approach to photojournalism. His work has left a lasting impact, inspiring countless photographers and viewers alike. Hoepker's contributions to the field of photography ensure that his memory and influence will endure for generations to come.

Thomas Hoepker died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on July 10, 2024 in Santiago, Chile.