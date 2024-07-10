The Sony ZV-E10 II is a sequel to Sony’s best vlogging camera

Sony’s ZV series of vlogging cameras is a little convoluted, but my personal favorite is the Sony ZV-E10, a camera that strikes the perfect balance between affordability and features. However, that isn’t to say that the camera wasn’t without its faults, criticized for its poor menus and limited streaming resolutions. Now Sony is hoping to address any shortcomings in a brand new update – the Sony ZV-E10 II.

A glance at the exterior of the ZV-E10 II, and you might not notice anything has changed from the previous version, with just a subtle update to the photo/video/S&Q button, becoming a three-way switch, and the on/off switch moving to underneath the shutter button. Yet, Sony engineers have also found a way to squeeze a Z-battery inside the grip, giving an additional 50% power improvement over the previous model which equates to 610 images or 130 mins of video. We praised the ZV-E10’s tiny vlogging-focused body with its decent grip and 3-in vari-angle screen, so no complaints here that Sony hasn’t tried to reinvent the wheel for its sequel.

Inside, the ZV-E10 II now features a 26MP sensor (up from the 24MP sensor in its predecessor), this is actually the same sensor that is used in both the Sony FX30 and Sony a6700 and has been shown to be a very capable sensor in both those models. The sensor features 759 focus points that cover 94% of the sensor, which is a significant jump from the 425 and 84% from the original ZV-E10.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The ZV-E10 II is capable of producing video footage up to 4K60p in 4:2:2 10-bit with data oversampled from 5.6K, or 4K40p from oversampled 6K, however, there are no options for 6K recording or open-gate footage. You can also go down to FHD120p to get 5x slow-motion video.

The sensor is paired with a Bionz XR processor, however, the camera misses out on the AI co-processor that has been featured in other more pricey Sony models like the Sony ZV-E1 which enables some of the more fancy AI-powered auto-framing options and subject recognition.

However, despite not featuring a separate AI processor, the ZV-E10 II is still capable of tracking human subjects including faces and eyes, as well as animals, but misses out on insects, vehicles, and planes. The processor also enables the use of Sony’s ‘Active’ image stabilization for steadier handheld filming although at a 1.4x crop (or 1.5x when shooting in 4K60p). Sony is also promising the new processor is going to reduce the effects of rolling shutter versus the prior model.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a ZV camera without featuring advanced sound recording capabilities. The ZV-E10 II has a three-capsule stereo microphone on the top of the body with options for directional recording either in front of the camera, behind, or all around. There is also digital wind noise reduction, and the ZV-E10 II comes with a dead-cat microphone cover in the box.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony ) (Image credit: Sony ) (Image credit: Sony ) (Image credit: Sony )

The ZV series is made for getting footage that is instantly sharable, and the ZV-E10 II continues in that tradition with Sony’s usual options for cinematic vlogging modes, with different creative looks including S-cinetine from Sony Venice cameras, or looks to mimic “film”. Users can also import their own LUTs onto the camera for a consistent or unique look to footage. The ZV-E10 II also features Sony’s background blur mode, which artificially enhances the blur behind a subject to give a more cinematic feel, and ‘product showcase’ which identifies and focuses on products that are held up to the camera during recording, which is a useful feature for product and beauty vloggers.

For live streaming, the ZV-E10 II can be hooked up to a computer via USB-C to stream in 4K30p or FHD60p. Or if you want to free yourself of wires, the camera is capable of direct network streaming over WiFi.

The ZV-E10 II will launch alongside a new kit lens – the Sony E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ OSS II. This is an update on the current kit lens that ships with the ZV-E10 offering improved image stabilization and auto-tracking performance, as well as supporting 120fps shooting, and maintaining focus while zooming.

The Sony ZV-E10 II will be available at the end of July and will cost $999 / £949 / AU$1,849 for the body only, or $1099 / £1049/ AU$1,999 for the ZV-E10 II body + Sony E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ OSS II kit lens .

