The Sony ZV-E10 II is a sequel to Sony’s best vlogging camera

By
published

The Sony ZV-E10 II offers some subtle but welcome upgrades to one of the best vlogging cameras

Sony ZV-E10 II digital camera sitting on a polished wooden surface
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Sony’s ZV series of vlogging cameras is a little convoluted, but my personal favorite is the Sony ZV-E10, a camera that strikes the perfect balance between affordability and features. However, that isn’t to say that the camera wasn’t without its faults, criticized for its poor menus and limited streaming resolutions. Now Sony is hoping to address any shortcomings in a brand new update – the Sony ZV-E10 II.

A glance at the exterior of the ZV-E10 II, and you might not notice anything has changed from the previous version, with just a subtle update to the photo/video/S&Q button, becoming a three-way switch, and the on/off switch moving to underneath the shutter button. Yet, Sony engineers have also found a way to squeeze a Z-battery inside the grip, giving an additional 50% power improvement over the previous model which equates to 610 images or 130 mins of video. We praised the ZV-E10’s tiny vlogging-focused body with its decent grip and 3-in vari-angle screen, so no complaints here that Sony hasn’t tried to reinvent the wheel for its sequel.

Image 1 of 4
Sony ZV-E10 II
(Image credit: Sony )

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles