UK's lowest price on Canon EOS R50 and R6 Mark II kits exclusively at the Canon Store, as prices are slashed by 10%!

In celebration of World Photography Day, Canon is offering huge discounts across its range of EOS R cameras, RF lenses, binoculars and rangefinders.

You can save up to £316 at the Canon UK Store, including some exclusive bundles – including the UK's lowest price on Canon EOS R50 kits and the Canon EOS R6 Mark II body only.

World Photography Day is on August 18, but the Canon World Photography Day Flash Sale runs until August 24 – so there's plenty of time to take advantage of the savings.

Unmissable Canon deals

With 10% off select mirrorless cameras and lenses, there's something here for both existing RF users as well as anyone looking to upgrade from their DSLR or switch from another system.

There are plenty of deals exclusive to the Canon Store that you won't find anywhere else – such as the UK's lowest price on the Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1, which also comes with a backpack, 32GB card and spare battery for just £1,268.99 (a £141 saving).

Or a similar deal that bundles the Canon EOS R7 with RF-S 18-150mm and 10-18mm lenses for just £1,907.99 (a saving of £212).

There's also a sensational saving on the full-frame Canon EOS R8 with RF 85mm Macro and RF 24-50mm lenses – now only £1,889.99 (a £210 discount).

Here are some of the best deals I've spotted:

Save £89 Canon EOS R50, lens, battery, bag, card bundle: was £889.99 now £800.99 at Canon UK (Canon exclusive) This is the best price you'll find on the R50 with the versatile RF-S 18-45mm lens (a 29-72mm equivalent), plus you get a bundle with a camera bag, 32GB memory card and spare battery! This is my favorite compact EOS R body, friendly for newbies and perfect for travel and street shooting with its 24.2MP APS-C sensor. Read more ▼

Save £316 Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM: was £3,160 now £2,844 at Canon UK This is one of my favorite super-tele lenses, thanks to its versatile 100-500mm reach – which becomes a huge 160-800mm when used on an APS-C body! It boasts 5 stops of stabilization, going up to 6 stops when used with a stabilized body. If you photograph birds, wildlife or sports, this one is for you! Read more ▼

Save £151 Canon 18x50 IS All Weather Binoculars: was £1,509.99 now £1,358.99 at Canon UK This powerful pair of ultra-high-magnification binoculars get you super close to the action – and super steady! Get 18x closer to your subject and take advantage of the fantastic in-built image stabilization system. And because they're weather-sealed, you can use them even when conditions turn against you. Read more ▼

Save £100 Canon PowerShot Golf Laser Rangefinder: was £329.99 now £229.99 at Canon UK Built on the brilliant ergonomics of the innovative PowerShot Zoom, this laser rangefinder helps improve your club selection and lower your handicap. Take accurate distance readings anywhere on the course and in any conditions, thanks to its weather sealing, and document your round with photos and video clips. Read more ▼

There are plenty more savings to be had on Canon cameras, lenses and teleconverters.

Head on over to the Canon World Photography Day Flash Sale offers page to take advantage of these and other great offers before they expire on August 24!

