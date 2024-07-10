Breaking news: big Canon EOS R announcement next week (and we're invited!)

By
published

Canon is inviting us all to a Canon EOS R online event next week - and that must been big news

Canon EOS R launch - July 2024
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has just announced that it is making an important announcement next week. All we are being told is that it is a "Canon EOS R System live event". But the very fact they have told everyone it is happening six days before it happens, means that the news must be big. And that almost certainly means it's a new EOS R camera.

The launch takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at 6am ET / 11am BST / 8pm AEST. The big bonus is that the announcement will be live online so that everyone can follow along with the news.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

