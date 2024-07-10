Breaking news: big Canon EOS R announcement next week (and we're invited!)

Canon has just announced that it is making an important announcement next week. All we are being told is that it is a "Canon EOS R System live event". But the very fact they have told everyone it is happening six days before it happens, means that the news must be big. And that almost certainly means it's a new EOS R camera.

The launch takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at 6am ET / 11am BST / 8pm AEST. The big bonus is that the announcement will be live online so that everyone can follow along with the news.

Canon Live Event - YouTube Watch On

You will be able to watch the launch on the YouTube channel above

The announcement will take in the middle of the two-day Prime Day event where we expect to see some great Prime Day camera deals on photographic gear.

We will of course be there as the Canon news breaks - bringing you all the detail as it is released.