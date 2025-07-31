Digital cameras that look retro have become exceptionally popular, but what happens when that retro trend meets camcorders? The Camp Snap CS-8 is a digital camcorder that looks and even operates like a 1970s Super 8 camera, and after several teasers, the camcorder is finally available to pre-order.

The CS-8 is made by Camp Snap, the same brand behind the screen-free compact digital cameras that feel a bit like a disposable film camera despite being fully digital and reusable. The brand’s take on bringing a retro camcorder into the digital era is a camera that maintains the look of look and even the trigger-style shooting of Super 8, but with a digital sensor and retro filters packed inside.

Like the Camp Snap point-and-shoot still camera, the CS-8 is a screen-free camcorder. Instead, the camcorder uses a viewfinder at the back of the camera. Dials on the side of the camera allow creators to scroll through vintage-inspired presets, including grainy analog, black and white, and sepia. Another dial allows users to choose the aspect ratio, from the 4:3 classic to 9:16 for Reels and TikToks.

A dial shows how much battery life and memory card space is left – and a 4GB SD card is even included with the camera. Toggles adjust zoom, and there is a built-in speaker to capture audio.

Like a classic Super 8 camera, creators press and keep holding the trigger to record. And like camcorders before the digital era, users can’t see the video that they just shot, but unlike real Super 8, there are no developing costs, and viewing the images just requires a computer (or an SD card reader on a smartphone).

Another modern feature is a USB-C port for charging.

Camp Snap hasn’t yet shared full specifications, like the sensor size, although from images of the front of the camera, the CS8 appears to have an f/2 lens with 8x zoom. Of course, footage from the CS-8 is meant to be retro, so a camcorder like this is going for intentionally poorer quality than modern camcorders. Camp Snap says the camera is set to shoot at 18 fps (the standard frame rate for Super 8 film) and, when using analog mode, there’s no stabilization.

I’ve long been a fan of retro digital cameras (and still shoot some occasional 35mm film), and I'm itching to try out the CS-8. I’m not much of a videographer, but the in-camera filters look like the CS-8 could be a fun way to capture family memories without all the video editing. I’m particularly eager to try out the filter with retro scratches and dust that seem to appear in some of the sample footage shared by Camp Snap.

After a limited pre-sale with just 30 cameras, the Camp Snap CS-8 became available for pre-order on July 31. The company says the camera will ship after approximately one month.

The Camp Snap CS-8 lists for $199. Camp Snap hasn't yet shared international pricing, but that converts to roughly £147 / AU$302.

