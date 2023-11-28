This is the cheapest Instax Mini I've seen! $49 for a camera AND film!

There have been some great Instax Mini deals recently, but this is the best one I've seen by far: an Instax Mini 7+ with film for just $49 at Walmart!

Sure it's not the latest model (though you can pick up the Instax Mini 12 for $69, with no film), but take it from someone who collects and loves using Instax cameras: it doesn't matter! The analog technology inside the cameras hasn't changed in years, so the Mini 7+ still produces results that are on par with the newest version… just a lot cheaper!

Instax Mini 7+ with film | was $67 | now $49

SAVE $18 (Walmart) Less than 50 bucks for an Instax MIni with a pack of film is a ridiculous bargain! The Mini 7+ still produces great results on par with the Mini 12. (Available in Lavender, Light Blue, Light Pink, Seafoam Green and Coral.)

The Instax Mini 7+ may not be the latest model, but take shots side-by-side with the brand new Mini 12 and you almost certainly won't tell the difference. The only difference here is the slightly different body shape and the fact that it requires four AA batteries instead of two.

Literally this past week I've been shooting on the very first Instax Mini from 1998(!) and still getting great results – so you've no need to worry about the quality of the Mini 7+, as it only came out in 2021!

