This is the cheapest Instax Mini I've seen! $49 for a camera AND film!

By James Artaius
published

$49 bucks for an Instax Mini camera AND a pack of film? Be quick and snap up this bargain at Walmart!

Instax Mini 7+ deal
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There have been some great Instax Mini deals recently, but this is the best one I've seen by far: an Instax Mini 7+ with film for just $49 at Walmart! 

Sure it's not the latest model (though you can pick up the Instax Mini 12 for $69, with no film), but take it from someone who collects and loves using Instax cameras: it doesn't matter! The analog technology inside the cameras hasn't changed in years, so the Mini 7+ still produces results that are on par with the newest version… just a lot cheaper! 

Instax Mini 7+ with film |

Instax Mini 7+ with film | was $67 | now $49
SAVE $18 (Walmart) Less than 50 bucks for an Instax MIni with a pack of film is a ridiculous bargain! The Mini 7+ still produces great results on par with the Mini 12. (Available in Lavender, Light Blue, Light Pink, Seafoam Green and Coral.)

The Instax Mini 7+ may not be the latest model, but take shots side-by-side with the brand new Mini 12 and you almost certainly won't tell the difference. The only difference here is the slightly different body shape and the fact that it requires four AA batteries instead of two. 

Literally this past week I've been shooting on the very first Instax Mini from 1998(!) and still getting great results – so you've no need to worry about the quality of the Mini 7+, as it only came out in 2021! 

Instax Mini 7+

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Take a look at the best instant cameras, along with the best digital instant cameras, and see the differences in Instax vs Polaroid – and don't forget to check what type of instant film do you need!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles