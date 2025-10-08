I’ve tried several different types of portable photo printers, but the one that I keep coming back to is the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link series. There’s just something about printing your photos on real instant film that keeps me returning to the Link series over other Zink-based photo printers.

The Instax Mini Link series of printers takes any digital image from the smartphone app, whether it was snapped on a smartphone or a dedicated camera, and exposes that image to real instant film. The film spits out of the printer, and just like with an instant camera, you can watch the image develop as the chemicals embedded inside work their magic.

I’ve tried several different printers, and the Link is the one that’s remained in my camera bag. I use it to give out same-day sneak peeks to my couples as a wedding photographer. I’ve used it to tuck photos into goodie bags at my kids’ birthday parties. It’s both a convenient and fun way to print out photos about the size of a credit card.

I have nothing against Zink-type printers – especially if you want a feature like the ability to print out stickers – but my longtime fascination with film keeps me coming back to the Instax Link series.

Save 15% Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3: was $116 now $99 at Walmart The latest version that prints out Mini film has dropped to under $100 at Walmart. The Instax Mini Link 3 tends to handle colors a little better than the earlier Link 2, and it recharges with USB-C instead of the old Mini USB. A $16 discount isn’t admittedly very high, but I’ve never seen the Link 3 discounted by more than $10. Tariffs have increased the price from $99 to $116 in the US, so the Walmart price effectively puts this printer back down to its original pre-tariff list price.

If the older charging port doesn’t bother you, you can save a few more bucks by opting for the older Mini Link 2, which Amazon has discounted down to $95, bundled with film, for Prime Big Deal Days.

The Instax Mini Link – both the 2 and 3 – use Instax Mini size film (not to be confused with Instax Wide). That Instax Mini film is also discounted right now, a 20-count pack typically sells for around $24 and its currently discounted to $17 at Amazon and Walmart.

