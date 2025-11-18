If there’s one toy that I actually love using right alongside my kids, it’s Lego – especially when that Lego is a camera. The Lego Polaroid OneStep SX-70 reimagines a classic camera first made in 1977 in building bricks. While the Lego Polaroid doesn’t actually take pictures, it does still eject photos like the real thing.

The Lego Polaroid OneStep SX-70 has dropped to $63.99 in the US – just a few pennies higher than the set’s all-time low price of $63.95. That’s a 20 percent discount on the list price. The set is also discounted in the UK, where it’s selling for £60.55 on Amazon UK.

US Deal

UK Deal

The Lego Polaroid is part of the Ideas series, which means it was one of the winning ideas submitted by a Lego fan to become a real set.

The Lego Polaroid is a 516-peice set that the brand recommends for the adult crowd, though also works well as a team project with the younger crowd. My colleague Adam Juniper built the set with his eight-year-old son last year and said it was the perfect level of difficulty for a kid and parent to have some one-on-one time without being too daunting.

What really has me debating that “Add to Cart” button, though, is that the kit comes with a pack of photos, and the Lego camera may not actually create pictures, but it does spit out those Lego prints just like a real Polaroid.

If a kit with more than 500 pieces sounds too daunting, Lego also has a 3-in-1 Creator series kit that builds a retro SLR camera. I built this one with my daughter last year, and I love how there’s an actual film cartridge that pops inside. The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Camera is also on sale in the US at Amazon for $15.95, while there’s a 10 percent voucher at Amazon UK.

