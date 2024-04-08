Save £270 on the Canon R5 C, the ultimate hybrid camera with 8K video and 45MP stills

If you're a keen videographer or want to take the jump in your cinematography career with one of the best hybrid cameras on the market that offers amazing 8K video and huge 45-megapixel images, all in one camera then this is the deal for you!

Currently, you can grab one of the best 8k cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R5 C with a cool £270 now priced at just $3,729 at Wex.

By simply toggling a switch, the Canon EOS R5 C transforms from a fully-featured stills camera, offering all the settings of the Canon R5 mirrorless camera, to a full-frame 8K60p Cinema EOS camera that can internally record 12-bit Cinema RAW Light footage. This versatile design eliminates the need for carrying a separate camera for stills and video during production, all within a compact form factor.

The R5 C boasts enhancements compared to its counterparts, the R5 and Canon C70. These include 4K120p recording, HDMI RAW output, Canon Log 3 HLG/PQ support, unlimited recording time, a timecode port, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection, an active cooling system,13 customizable buttons, and a multi-function shoe for XLR adapters - making this the perfect tool for any video or photo productions.

Additionally, the camera inherits reliable features from its predecessors such as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, compatibility with DaVinci Resolve and Canon apps for footage management, an electronic RF mount, CFexpress/SD card slots, a familiar button layout, and more.

Moisture and dustproof, matching the standard of its cinema-grade cousin, the EOS C70, the EOS R5 C is designed to withstand demanding shooting environments. Despite its robust capabilities, all these features are housed within a lightweight 1.7 lb body, making it an ideal choice for aerial videography and a versatile addition to any filmmaker's toolkit as a prime camera to suit any photo or video situation.