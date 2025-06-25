OM System’s biggest advantages are the brand’s compact design and access to exceptional telephoto reach thanks to the Micro Four Thirds crop – but that’s also exactly why I think vintage digicams like the Olympus Stylus 1 need a modern remake.

Announced in 2013, the Olympus Stylus 1 was a compact camera with a 1/1.7-inch 12MP sensor that still managed to squeeze in a bright 28-300mm equivalent zoom lens, despite a slim design and a weight of around 14 oz / 402 g. But flash forward to 2025, and when I pick up an OM System (formerly Olympus) camera, it’s because I need a lot of zoom in a little camera.

Despite its age, the Olympus Stylus 1 still showcases some of the best features that the OM System brand still focuses on today: compact designs and long zooms. Micro Four Third’s crop factor makes the brand’s mirrorless system among my favorite choices whenever I need a telephoto lens with a lot of reach without carrying around something too heavy. The Stylus 1 also had a Super Macro mode, which is one of my favorite features on the brand’s current compact camera option, the Tough TG-7.

In the early heyday of digital compact cameras, bridge zoom compact cameras sacrificed a bit of the pocketable size in order to fit an exceptionally large zoom inside. Even with how much smartphone cameras have developed, even the best smartphones can’t compete with the long lenses of a bridge zoom camera.

But the Stylus 1, a flagship compact at the time, did more than the typical bridge zoom because that long 28-300mm equivalent lens offered a constant aperture of f/2.8. Fitting a long zoom into a compact camera is a challenge, but fitting a bright zoom into a small camera is even more so. As a result, many bridge-style zooms used narrower apertures, and few used constant f/2.8 apertures that didn’t narrow when fully zoomed in.

The Stylus 1 wasn't quite alone in its bright zoom lens – the Sony RX10 was launched around the same time with an 8.3x f/2.8 zoom lens. The modern equivalent is the Sony RX10 Mark IV, which uses a 24-600mm equivalent f/2.4-4 lens. But the RX10 Mark IV and similar cameras like the Nikon P1100 have weights better measured in pounds rather than ounces. The Stylus 1 maintained a slim build and a weight less than half that of cameras like the RX10 IV and P1100.

With compact cameras making a comeback and current bridge-style zooms rarely truly compact, I think a modern remake of the Olympus Stylus 1 could be exceptionally popular. If the Stylus 1 gained some of OM System’s modern features, like stabilization good enough for some handheld long exposures, high-res modes, and in-camera live composites, I think a modern Stylus 1 would encompass what OM System is best at: Compact camera systems that are still versatile and durable.

OM System is one of the few brands that continued making compact cameras even when the format wasn’t popular. I love taking the compact TG-7 on beach days and kayaking trips, and I think a durable compact camera with a 300mm reach and a bright lens would fit right in with the brand’s current fan base. While there are some used Olympus Stylus 1 cameras around, I'd love to see a modern take on the compact zoom camera.

