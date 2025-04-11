Canon R5 C drops to its LOWEST-EVER price
Canon's 8K video and 45MP still powerhouse, the Canon R5 C is now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday
I own a Red camera which is meant to be the best in the business, but if I had to start over with my filmmaking I'd pick up this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R5 C that sees it plummet to just £2,929 this Black Friday - That's a £1,570 discount on this 8K powerhouse.
Now at its LOWEST-EVER UK price at just £2,929 at Wex Photo Video, following a second recent price drop, you can get your hands on this amazing camera to shoot an astonishing 8K video internally, while also being able to take stills at a razor-sharp 45-megapixels.
Canon EOS R5 C|was £4,499|now £2,929
SAVE £1,570 at Wex Photo Video. If you're looking for the best hybrid camera that shoots both 45-megapixel stills and outstanding 8K video this is the best camera on the market for content creators - now at its LOWEST-EVER price.
The Canon EOS R5 C might not be the first mirrorless camera to feature in the list of best Netflix-approved cameras, but it is the very first professional and best mirrorless camera that can shoot native 8K video, and in 12-bit 60p no less! - something that my Red can't do!
While the Canon EOS R5 C is, at its core, very similar to the standard Canon EOS R5, it is specifically a Cinema EOS product. Therefore, you can unleash the camera's full video potential, including the ability to shoot internal full-frame 8K video up to 60p in 12-bit Cinema Raw Light, optimized for HDR footage – though the camera must be connected to an external power source (including new Canon mains adapter, or a power bank) to shoot 8K 60p. Internally, it also shoots Super 35 up to 5.9K 60p and Super 16 up to 2.9K 60p, giving professional and amateur filmmakers alike a lot of production options for any size shoot.
Overall the Canon EOS R5 C is a true professional Cinema EOS product, that also has the benefit of being able to take 45MP stills when you need them, and now that it is officially approved by Netflix, I can see the Canon EOS R5 C being a great B-cam to bigger cinema cameras, or even being the main A-cam recording your next block-busting documentary or indie film for the streaming giant.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
