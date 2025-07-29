Kodak teases new bridge camera with monster 65x zoom

Kodak is poised to launch the latest bridge camera in its range. The Kodak Pixpro AZ653 is set to be officially announced at the massive annual IFA electronics show in Berlin, which opens on September 5.

Ahead of the announcement, however, we have been told that the newest model in the Kodak bridge camera range will boast a 65x zoom lens with optical image stabilization, and will use a 1/2.3in 20-megapixel CMOS sensor. This would lead us to think this is an updated version of the discontinued Kodak AZ652, which offered the same zoom and resolution, when it first went on sale back in 2014.

However, we are told that the newer model has a fixed 3in 460k-pixel screen and does not have the articulated LCD of its predecessor. It will, though, retain a separate electronic eye-level viewfinder.

As you would expect, following recent EU legislation, the AZ653 will provide a USB-C charger socket (replacing the Mini USB socket found on the AZ652).

Despite the 20MP sensor, video recording will be restricted to Full HD - which will be disappointing for anyone looking for 4K resolution.

Other Kodak bridge cameras currently on sale include the Pixpro AZ255, AZ405, AZ425, and AZ528.

We will bring you full details and pricing when the camera is officially launched in September.





