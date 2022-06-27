Save an impressive $350 on the Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5 for Nikon F mount

If you're in the market for the best wide-angle lens (opens in new tab) then they don't come much wider than the Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5 EX DC HSM which is currently on sale at B&H with an awesome $350 off, now priced at just $299 (opens in new tab).
Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5 EX DC HSM|
was $649|now $299 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $350 This wide-angle zoom covers a vast range to make sure you get all your subject matter into the frame. Well suited for architecture, landscapes, and real estate photography or video, and at this price it's a bargain.
US DEAL
Covering an ultra-wide range, the Nikon F-mount 10-20mm f/3.5 EX DC HSM from Sigma is a versatile zoom well-suited for landscape, architectural, and interior photography. The lens's optical design incorporates a series of low dispersion and aspherical elements, which help to reduce chromatic and spherical aberrations throughout the zoom range, as well as contribute to improved sharpness and clarity, making sure all your ultra-wide images have consistent sharpness throughout.
This lens also benefits from a Hyper Sonic Motor and affords quick and quiet autofocus performance as well as full-time manual focus override, perfect for still or video work.
Read more:
Best Nikon lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon wide-angle zoom lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon camera (opens in new tab)
Nikon D850 review (opens in new tab)