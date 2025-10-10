TTArtisan resurrects the legendary Canon 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens for multiple mirrorless camera mounts

Tilt-shift lenses occupy a niche in photography, but for anyone working with architecture, interiors, or pushing creative perspectives, they are indispensable.

TTArtisan has now revived the spirit of the iconic Canon 17mm TS-E f/4L with the release of the TTArtisan TS 17mm f/4 ASPH, a full-frame tilt-shift lens offering advanced control over perspective, focus, and composition, all at an accessible price point.

The lens supports a maximum image circle of 64mm, which is large enough for digital medium format coverage. An ±8mm shift and ±8° tilt enables photographers to correct converging lines, expand depth of field, or achieve miniature-effect perspectives.

It must be noted, however, that while the original Canon TS-E 17mm f/4L facilitated a 12mm shift, this lens’s ±8mm shift still provides considerable flexibility for perspective control in most scenarios.

Above: Announcement video for the TTArtisan TS 17mm f/4 ASPH

With a 360° rotation, 17 elements in 11 groups, a 10-blade diaphragm for smooth bokeh and striking 10-point starburst effects, and a minimum focusing distance of 0.3m, it opens up a wide range of creative possibilities, from architectural details to close-up compositions. The metal lens body also features a clicked aperture ring and comes with a dedicated lens hood.

The lens’ 0.3m minimum focus distance makes it versatile for close-up shots and unique viewpoints, expanding creative potential beyond traditional wide-angle framing.

For architectural and interior photographers, tilt-shift lenses are essential for keeping vertical lines straight and avoiding perspective distortion, while creative shooters can exploit the tilt function to isolate subjects with selective focus or create dreamlike miniaturized scenes.

The TTArtisan TS 17mm f/4 ASPH is priced at $509 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed), with the first batch available for Sony E and Fujifilm GF mounts. Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mounts will follow. This is an appealing price point for tilt-shift photography, especially for Fujifilm GFX users.

The new lens will soon be available on the TTArtisan Amazon store.

