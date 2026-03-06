Film evokes a nostalgic feeling and arguably, enables viewers to better connect with the footage than digital. Now, filmmakers have tapped into this producing a climate change documentary on Kodak Super 8 film that’s set to hit UK cinemas in August.

Described as a “love letter to nature”, Super Nature explores humanity's place in the natural world. The film is the brainchild of London-based producer Ed Sayers, who wanted to inspire positive climate action by "putting our connection with nature on the big screen”.

(Image credit: BFI Film Festival London)

To do this, Sayers sent over 70 vintage Super 8 film cameras, each over 40 years old, to videographers in 25 different countries to “tell their own stories” in an environmentally friendly way.

“It’s a multi-character film and we essentially bring cameras around the world with a low carbon footprint by sending small 5-10kg packages, not whole crews and a sea container full of equipment,” said Sayers during an interview at the BFI Film Festival in London, UK.

Sayer’s documentary is an homage to the environment with a view of cultivating awareness of climate change. When asked “why Super 8?” he said: “Even for people too young to know, unlike me, Super 8 imbues a sense of nostalgia whenever you see it.”

(Image credit: BFI Film Festival London)

Although shot on Super 8 film, Sayers used modern post-production techniques to create the finished product. “I also edited the film, happy to say, digitally,” he said.

Sayers explained how splicing Super 8 film is a destructive process and that he collaborated with CineLab London to digitize the footage via scanning. “It [the footage] will be faithfully reproduced at scale,” he said.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super Nature will be in cinemas across the UK and Ireland in Autumn this year. The next screening will be at the Vilnius Film Festival, Lithuania which runs from March 7 - 23.

You might also like…

Discover our pick of the best film cameras and why our editor, Seb Oakley, says he needs film and digital in his life.