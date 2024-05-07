Save a MASSIVE $1,600 as Fujifilm GFX 100S falls to its lowest price ever!

Have you been dreaming of owning one of the best medium format cameras? Well, today is your lucky day as the Fujifilm GFX 100S has hit its lowest-ever price of just $4,399, saving you a MASSIVE $1,600! — Now that's a great deal!

As Ecommerce Editor at Digital Camera World, it's my job to find and highlight the best deals from across the internet, and this one from Fujifilm is as good as it gets in the realm of medium format cameras. Fujifilm has been dropping prices on a host of its cameras and lenses recently but this is by far the biggest saving!

Not only is the Fujifilm GFX 100S one of the best medium format cameras, but it's also one of the best cameras full stop. More than just a megapixel beast, this liberates medium format photography from the studio and makes it a viable camera to use out in the field and on assignment, thanks to its amazing stabilization.

This amazing price drop stems from the recent release of the newer Fujifilm GFX 100 II, which is just arriving in the stores – but which is almost twice the price.

But don't just take my word for it, one of our in-house staff writers, Kalum Carter is a GFX user and has this to say about the GFX system:

"I can testify that the image quality produced by the system is exquisite, and when coupled with the in-built Fujifilm film simulations, it can take your images to the next level. The medium format aesthetic coupled with the black and white Acros filter is my go-to work mode and enables the capture of timeless photographs."

Kalum is a pro-user of the Fujifilm GFX 50S II, which is also currently offered at Adorama, B&H, and Amazon with a cool saving of $1,000.

