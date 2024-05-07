Save a MASSIVE $1,600 as Fujifilm GFX 100S falls to its lowest price ever!

Have you been dreaming of owning one of the best medium format cameras? Well, today is your lucky day as the Fujifilm GFX 100S has hit its lowest-ever price of just $4,399, saving you a MASSIVE $1,600! — Now that's a great deal!
As Ecommerce Editor at Digital Camera World, it's my job to find and highlight the best deals from across the internet, and this one from Fujifilm is as good as it gets in the realm of medium format cameras. Fujifilm has been dropping prices on a host of its cameras and lenses recently but this is by far the biggest saving!
Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $5,999 | now $4,399
Save $1,600 at B&H This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images.
💰 Lowest price ever!
✅ Great for amazing image quality at 100MP
❌Still heavy for long handheld use
💲Price Match:
Adorama - $4,399| Amazon - $4,399
Fujifilm GFX 50S II| was £3,999 | now £2,999
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama This unbelievable medium format camera is equipped with a 51.4MP sensor that performs extremely well in low light and captures unbelievable detail.
💰 Great price to get into Meidum format
✅ Impeccable image quality
❌ No 4K video
💲Price Match:
B&H - $2,999| Amazon - $2,999