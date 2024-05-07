Save a MASSIVE $1,600 as Fujifilm GFX 100S falls to its lowest price ever!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Now at just $4,399, there isn't much stopping you from owning the 100-megapixel medium format camera!

Fujifilm GFX 100S deal
(Image credit: Future)

Have you been dreaming of owning one of the best medium format cameras? Well, today is your lucky day as the Fujifilm GFX 100S has hit its lowest-ever price of just $4,399, saving you a MASSIVE $1,600! — Now that's a great deal!

As Ecommerce Editor at Digital Camera World, it's my job to find and highlight the best deals from across the internet, and this one from Fujifilm is as good as it gets in the realm of medium format cameras. Fujifilm has been dropping prices on a host of its cameras and lenses recently but this is by far the biggest saving!

Fujifilm GFX 100S | $5,999 | now $4,399 Save $1,600 at B&amp;H

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $5,999 | now $4,399
Save $1,600 at B&H This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images.

💰 Lowest price ever!
Great for amazing image quality at 100MP
Still heavy for long handheld use

💲Price Match:
Adorama - $4,399| Amazon - $4,399

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 50S II| was £3,999 | now £2,999 SAVE $1,000 at Adorama

Fujifilm GFX 50S II| was £3,999 | now £2,999
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama This unbelievable medium format camera is equipped with a 51.4MP sensor that performs extremely well in low light and captures unbelievable detail. 

💰 Great price to get into Meidum format
Impeccable image quality
No 4K video

💲Price Match:
B&H - $2,999| Amazon - $2,999

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

