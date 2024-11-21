Pentax 17 gets big Black Friday discount with FREE films and £50 off

The arrival of the Pentax 17 – the first new Pentax film camera in over 20 years was a significant event in 2024 – and now it is having its first Black Friday camera deal.
Park Cameras is offering the Pentax 17 with a £50 discount, and to sweeten the deal they are throwing in two rolls of film for FREE! - so technically you're saving a total of £69.98!
Pentax 17 | was £499 | now £449
SAVE $50 + Two FREE rolls of film at Park Cameras.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!
💲 First time on sale
✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost
❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience