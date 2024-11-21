Pentax 17 gets big Black Friday discount with FREE films and £50 off

The arrival of the Pentax 17 – the first new Pentax film camera in over 20 years was a significant event in 2024 – and now it is having its first Black Friday camera deal.

Park Cameras is offering the Pentax 17 with a £50 discount, and to sweeten the deal they are throwing in two rolls of film for FREE! - so technically you're saving a total of £69.98!

Pentax 17 | was £499 | now £449

SAVE $50 + Two FREE rolls of film at Park Cameras.

The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!



💲 First time on sale

✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost

❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience

The Pentax 17 faced a significant challenge: introducing a new era of film cameras. If any brand is equipped for such a task, it’s Pentax.



While testing the Pentax 17 we felt the camera was geared towards social media enthusiasts, the Pentax 17 delivers consistently good photos, and its half-frame design maximizes the value of pricey film rolls.



The lens produces impressively sharp images, the viewfinder simplifies framing, and the zone focusing performs surprisingly well with minimal misses.



Now at such a discount, it is a chance for many more to test the waters of analogue photography either for the first time or to return to an old passion – and with a £50 discount and two free rolls of color film from Kodak now never been a better time to invest!