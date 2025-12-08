Is Pentax Film Project about to stage a sensational return? Rumor of new Pentax film camera surfaces

It seemed like the Pentax Film Project was hanging in the balance, following lead designer, Takeo ‘TKO’ Suzuki’s, surprising departure back in March, and inaccurate reports that the project had been paused. But whatever the situation at Ricoh HQ, news regarding the project’s status has been thin on the ground. That’s why a rumor post regarding a new Pentax film camera on Pentax & Ricoh Rumors is so enticing. And with analog fans left largely in the dark, surely any news is good news, even camera rumors.

However, the rumors website has rightly questioned the wobbly press release’s authenticity, given that it’s dated November 18 (long gone). I personally don’t think the writing style quite feels like a press release, either, although it could be translated, which could explain this.

The unverified press release regards a new iteration of the Pentax ESPIO 140, said to appeal to “photography enthusiasts and nostalgic users alike,” presumably those who remember the original family of 140-series compact film cameras, released in the ‘90s. As you’d expect from a point-and-shoot, the source lists features such as a built-in zoom and flash.

Perhaps the Pentax 17 was a little too niche for its own good (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

However, the fact that it’s said to be available in “both new and used conditions” sets alarm bells ringing. As does language stating that the optics are “reportedly free from dust and mold”. As such, I’d be inclined to take this report with a generous pinch of salt. Still, I'd be absolutely over the moon to see a new Pentax film camera release.

I personally think the Pentax 17 is a fantastic little camera that's perhaps a little too clever for its own good. Ultimately, I think the fact that it's an analog camera and a half-frame camera makes it a little too niche. Add to that the roughly $500 / £500 price tag, and I think the Pentax 17 is a relatively serious investment for what most photographers would deem a fun, alternative to their everyday companion.

The good news is that I don’t think Pentax 17 sales should put Ricoh off from releasing more film cameras. I still think a cheaper, full-frame film camera, with Pentax on the body, could sell very well. And if that just so happens to be a reincarnation of the Pentax 140 series, you can count me in!

