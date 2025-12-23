Hurry! This Fujifilm Instax Square portable printer has been slashed to just £74.25

There are just a few hours left to finish that Christmas shopping - and we have just spotted a great deal that we would be delighted to find under the tree!

The Fujifilm Share SP-3 is being sold for £74.25 - that's a massive saving of £100 - but you need to be quick if you want to get this highly-discounted portable color printer, as Wex only has limited stock. The listed price is £99, but if you apply the discount code WINTER25 at checkout, you get the extra 25% disount.

The Fujifilm SP-3 uses instax Square paper, providing instant prints from your camera or smartphone in just a few seconds. Th like this area great for family occasions - allowing you to share the shots you take. But they are also great for professionals - allowing clients to take something away with from the shoot.

The Wex deal only gets you the printer, but Wex will also sell two packs of film at the same time with a nice bit of discount to sweeten your Chrimas.

Save £99.75 Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3: was £174 now £74.25 at Wex Photo Video With a huge price reduction, this is cheaper than the brand-new Instax Link Square! Print photos from your phone directly into Instax Square film. You need to use the code WINTER25 at checkout to get this price.

