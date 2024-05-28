Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to just £915

If you're a Nikon fan and you have wanted to own one of the best Nikon cameras or just love the tech involved with the best mirrorless cameras on the market then you need to jump on this deal for the Nikon Z5. This full-frame camera has dropped to one of its lowest prices we’ve seen - just £915 body only at Amazon - which beats the price we saw over Black Friday.

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £915

Save £384 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ adapter.

The Nikon Z5 is an ‘entry level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but the specifications found on it belies its entry-level label. It's fully weather-sealed, featuring five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3Mp sensor that covers a broad range of standard ISO sensitivities – up to ISO 51,200 in native settings –and a superb electronic viewfinder. This enables clear rendering of textures and details while suppressing noise, even when recording in dark or dimly lit surroundings.

While the Nikon Z5 boasts (almost) the same 24-megapixel resolution as the Nikon Z6, some compromises have been made in order to keep the price as low as it can be.

The Z5 also inherits the 273-point autofocus system from the Z6, and even gets subject tracking, eye detection and animal AF. There's even in-body image stabilization that offers up to 5 stops of compensation, and Nikon has still managed to keep the form factor small and compact. And, unlike with earlier Z-mount cameras, there are two SD card slots.

