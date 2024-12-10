Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest price ever, AGAIN!

We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera over Black Friday - but unbelievably, they have now got even better! If you buy the body alone, you can pick this up now at John Lewis for just £846.10 - which feels like a brilliant deal.

If you would like to buy it with a lens, we have found two kits that have been further reduced starting at just £1,049 with the 24-50mm at Amazon.

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £846.10

Save £454 at John Lewis This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm|was £2,089|now £1,489

SAVE £600 at Amazon Get the Z5 with a superzoom lens - which could be the only lens you ever need - and certainly perfect for travel.

The Nikon Z5 is an ‘entry level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but the specifications found on it belies its entry-level label. It's fully weather-sealed, featuring five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3Mp sensor that covers a broad range of standard ISO sensitivities – up to ISO 51,200 in native settings –and a superb electronic viewfinder. This enables clear rendering of textures and details while suppressing noise, even when recording in dark or dimly lit surroundings.

While the Nikon Z5 boasts (almost) the same 24-megapixel resolution as the Nikon Z6, some compromises have been made in order to keep the price as low as it can be.

The Z5 also inherits the 273-point autofocus system, and even gets subject tracking, eye detection, and animal AF. There's even in-body image stabilization that offers up to 5 stops of compensation, and Nikon has still managed to keep the form factor small and compact. And, unlike with earlier Z-mount cameras, there are two SD card slots.

