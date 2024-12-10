Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest price ever, AGAIN!

By
published

Nikon Z5 body is now just £869 - and there are great deals if you want a zoom kit, too

Nikon Z5 deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera over Black Friday - but unbelievably, they have now got even better! If you buy the body alone, you can pick this up now at John Lewis for just £846.10 - which feels like a brilliant deal. 

If you would like to buy it with a lens, we have found two kits that have been further reduced starting at just £1,049 with the 24-50mm at Amazon.

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299| now £846.10 Save £454 at John Lewis

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £846.10
Save £454 at John Lewis This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

View Deal
Nikon Z5 + Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 | was £1449 | now £1,049 Save £400 at Amazon

Nikon Z5 + Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 | was £1449 | now £1,049
Save £400 at Amazon on a Nikon Z5 and Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit for a great price for a zoom kit.

View Deal
Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm|was £2,089|now £1,489 SAVE £600 at Amazon

Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm|was £2,089|now £1,489
SAVE £600 at Amazon Get the Z5 with a superzoom lens - which could be the only lens you ever need - and certainly perfect for travel.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles