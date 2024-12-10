Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest price ever, AGAIN!

We saw some great prices on the Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera over Black Friday - but unbelievably, they have now got even better! If you buy the body alone, you can pick this up now at John Lewis for just £846.10 - which feels like a brilliant deal.
If you would like to buy it with a lens, we have found two kits that have been further reduced starting at just £1,049 with the 24-50mm at Amazon.
Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £846.10
Save £454 at John Lewis This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.
Nikon Z5 + Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 | was £1449 | now £1,049
Save £400 at Amazon on a Nikon Z5 and Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit for a great price for a zoom kit.
Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm|was £2,089|now £1,489
SAVE £600 at Amazon Get the Z5 with a superzoom lens - which could be the only lens you ever need - and certainly perfect for travel.