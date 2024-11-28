My dream sports camera, the Nikon Z9 is now $649 off this Black Friday

Get a $649 discount on the latest and greatest Nikon flagship, the Nikon Z9

Nikon Z9 deal
If you love your Nikon equipment and have been rocking the Nikon D850 for a while, that's possibly the best DSLR ever made, then I'm sure you have been longing for the Nikon Z9 - one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market to be hit with the Black Friday magic - well you're in luck as my personal favorite and dream sports camera to own is now offered with a $500 saving at Adorama, and to sweeten the deal they are throwing in a FREE spare battery that would normally cost you $149! - that's a total saving of $649 which is an incredible deal.

SAVE $649 at Adorama (includes FREE extra battery) This camera is built for speed with 20 FPS RAW a full 45MP resolution to 120 FPS at 12MP, and it is capable of capturing 8K RAW video at 60p internally making this a professional powerhouse for multi-media users.

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

