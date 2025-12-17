Canon users are kept waiting for its next-gen four-axis LCD screen – when are we likely to see it?

Sony’s innovative 4-axis LCD screen design on its A7R V was for me, the most interesting advancement in LCD design since touch functionality was introduced in the 2010s. I believe the technology is too good for Canon not to create its own version, and the rumors suggested that the Canon EOS R6 Mark III could be the first time we see a new screen design from Canon, though we now know that’s not the case.

Why would this be such a big deal? Many of Canon’s new mirrorless cameras have a vari-angle display that can be flipped out to one side and then rotated up and down, so they already have the same range of motion, right? Not quite, a 4-axis display allows it to be tilted up and down without having to first flip it out – making it a more discreet option for street photographers. This design also reduces the risk of accidentally knocking the screen and damaging it when swung out to the side - it's quite vulnerable to knocks and dings when swung out to the left of the camera body.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III sadly, doesn’t feature such a screen. So when could we see it? Well, I would eat my hat if Canon doesn’t jump on this technology at some point – it’s simply too good to not use so I think it’s a given the next gen EOS R5 Mark III will have it, though this is still likely to be three years away (if Canon continues on its regular four year product life-cycle).

Sony was one of the first camera manufacturer's to come out with a new 4-axis LCD design as pictured here in the Sony A7R V - the LCD can be tilted up and down for awkward high or low angle shooting, but also flipped out to the side which is handy for selfies and vlogging. (Image credit: Sony)

The more interesting question is will we see a 4-axis screen from Canon before then. I’m not convinced that we would see such technology implemented in a full-frame camera sitting below the EOS R6 Mark III as this would surely ruffle a lot of feathers from those who bought that model. I also don’t think we’ll see a refreshed EOS R3 with the new screen now that Canon has its true flagship EOS R1 to satisfy sports pros.

I actually think a more likely scenario will be for us to see the 4-axis screen tech rolled out in a premium APS-C mirrorless, as this will help Canon get feedback to understand what works and what doesn’t before rolling it out to the R5 Mark III flagship.

Canon’s EOS R7 was released back in May 2022, so with the average four-year life cycle, maybe we could see it on an R7 Mark II as early as 2026? I'll be keeping my fingers and toes crossed!