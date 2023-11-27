$3,000 discount! Lowest price ever on the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II pro DSLR

If you've been on the lookout for a powerhouse professional camera, today is your lucky day! The flagship-class Canon EOS-1D X Mark II has been slashed to just $2,999, which is an enormous saving of $3,000 on its RRP!

This is the lowest price this tank-like DSLR camera has ever sold for at B&H, and offers formidable firepower to sports and wildlife shooters who need to take advantage of its 16fps shooting, and any working professional photographer who demands a rugged, robust, reliable camera that can withstand any shooting conditions,

Canon EOS-1D X Mark II | was $5,999 | now $2,999

SAVE $3,000 at B&H With 16fps continuous shooting, ISO50-409,600 sensitivity, 4K 60p / 1080p 120p and Canon's brilliant Dual Pixel AF, all powered by dual image processors, this former flagship DSLR is perfect for pros.

If you make money from your photography, you need a camera that's always up to the task. And that's exactly what the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II was designed for, being the company's flagship camera for years – and still being used by countless working professionals to this day.

Though it has since been superseded by the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III in the DSLR realm, and the Canon EOS R3 in the mirrorless domain, the 1D X Mark II is as capable as it ever was for shooting elite and recreational sports, weddings, wildlife, and all manner of professional work.

Its 20.1MP sensor boasts a sensitivity of ISO50-409,600 – which not only comes in useful for shooting sports and wildlife at fast shutter speeds (taking advantage of the 16fps burst capture), but also ensures that you get clean headshots, portraits and group images when shooting weddings or corporate work under challenging lighting conditions.

It's even capable of great video output, with 4K capture at up to 60p and 1080p video at 120p slow-motion. One of the best professional cameras in its day, is now is an incredible time to pick up some flagship firepower!