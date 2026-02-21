"DSLRs make you better," says this photographer, but I disagree – do you?

In a recent YouTube video discussing DSLRs’ apparent return to popularity, a UK photographer said that these cameras enable you to learn photography better than mirrorless cameras do.

More specifically, photographer and YouTuber Lee Iveson said: “You’re in control, and it’s up to you to learn what your camera and your gear is capable of.” You can watch his full video below.

Iveson may not be a household name in the UK photography scene but I think his photos are high-class, giving his opinion merit.

However, with all due respect, I disagree with his point about DSLRs being the better system for learning the craft – and think the nostalgic feeling he has for the older camera technology is blurring his vision.

(Image credit: YouTube @LeeIveson)

Iveson’s point is that mirrorless cameras now pack so much technology that they do the heavy lifting instead of the photographer, whereas a DSLR, with its more limited specs, “forces” you to make more considered decisions.

In terms of technology, you can’t disagree with this. Autofocusing on a mirrorless camera is comparatively a breeze, as is ensuring correct exposure thanks to the preview available in the electronic viewfinder.

However, to me, Iveson is misconstruing knowing how to use your camera with being a good photographer. While a good photographer needs to know their equipment, they’re also the one who best captures the scene as they envisioned it. And, if anything, a mirrorless system better enables this than a DSLR.

We’ve now got the luxury of features like AI-powered autofocus that rarely misses the mark and electronic shutters with blazing fast fps capturing moments that otherwise would’ve flown by a DSLR. Mirrorless systems put all these technical advancements in the palm of our hand without taking the creative reins.

I don't believe that operating the lower-level specs of a DSLR camera makes you a better photographer… (Image credit: Future)

And you still need to learn how to use all these functionalities, just as you would the settings of a DSLR, so I don’t see Iveson’s point in this respect either. In fact, there are arguably even more features to master on a mirrorless camera…

But I understand why Iveson might feel this way, as the feeling of picking up a DSLR again after years is akin to rediscovering old clothes when clearing out your wardrobe. There was a time when you loved these garments, but it’s only because you haven't seen them in years that you now want to wear them again.

And there is something special about the experience of using a DSLR that makes it seem like the better system for learning photography.

I particularly like knowing that, when I look through the optical viewfinder of a DSLR, I’m seeing real light bounced up through the camera. I also love how DSLRs feel in hand, and I’m yet to hold a mirrorless camera that feels as snug and, of course, light.

The Nikon D3500 was my first camera. It was great for learning the basics, but I've since upgraded to a Sony A7 III (Image credit: Future)

However, none of this changes my opinion that DSLR cameras are not the better choice for learning photography. Right now, I think mirrorless cameras optimally balance high-end specs with requiring user input, empowering you to hone the ability that truly matters – creativity, to a greater extent.

Later in his video, Iveson says he isn’t getting into a DSLR vs mirrorless camera debate – and neither am I with this article.

After all, I completely agree with the YouTuber when he says, “There is no right or wrong when it comes to photography… The right camera is the one that gets you out of the house, taking pictures.”

