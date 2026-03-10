US$300 Powerhouse: Why the Nikon D750 is still one of the best DSLR deals in photography

It’s over a decade old, but the Nikon D750 is still a serious stills photography tool

Dare I call the Nikon D750 the Big N’s first modern full-frame DSLR? Released the same year that Gangnam Style reached two billion views on YouTube and that infamous World Cup bite. Nearly a decade on from its launch in September 2014, the Nikon D750 is still a very capable camera that’ll handle pretty much any photography application you can throw at it.

Nikon launched this much-loved DSLR as the debutant in a range of compact and lightweight full-frame bodies. And while such a statement might garner a wry smile in today’s mirrorless market, stacked up against the Nikon D810 and Nikon D4, the Nikon D750 was notably smaller and lighter. But what was perhaps most interesting was Nikon’s claim of “full-scale specifications that pursue those of professional models”.

That’s because the Nikon D750 brought with it a new FX-format sensor and the then-top-notch Expeed 4 image processor. According to Nikon, this delivered superior image quality to the D810 at high ISO sensitivities. In fact, the Nikon D750’s impressive low-light capabilities still very much hold up today.

Article continues below

The Nikon D780 succeeded the Nikon D750 (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Add to that a respectable 6.5fps max burst speed, a new AF sensor module, top LCD screen and dual SD card slots, and it’s not surprising that the D750 was adopted by enthusiast and professional photographers alike.

It even presided over a few Nikon firsts; it was the first FX body to sport a tilting rear LCD, feature built-in Wi-Fi and have seven special effects modes (accessed via the mode dial).

In January 2020, the Nikon D750 would be succeeded by the Nikon D780 – and although the latter is arguably an underrated gem, the Nikon D750 had successfully cemented its place in the pantheon of legendary Nikons.

If you’re an enthusiast stills photographer on a budget, you could do a lot worse than a used Nikon D750. And with used examples going for as little as $300 / £300, it’s still an awful lot of camera for the money, even in 2026.

