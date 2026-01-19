You can SAVE $900 on the Canon EOS R3 if you're willing to buy a refurbished camera
A $900 break on Canon’s flagship beast thanks to its refurbished program
The refurbished market rarely throws up deals on true flagships, which is what makes this one worth stopping for. You can now pick up a refurbished Canon EOS R3 for $3,959, down from $4,859, putting a hefty $900 back in your pocket on one of Canon’s most serious mirrorless cameras.
The Canon EOS R3 is Canon’s no-compromise flagship mirrorless camera, built for professionals who need blistering speed, elite autofocus, and rock-solid reliability in the most demanding shooting conditions.
The EOS R3 sits at the very top of Canon’s EOS R lineup, built unapologetically for professionals who demand speed, durability, and absolute reliability. This is a camera designed for sports, wildlife, and news photographers who need to come back with the shot, no excuses, no compromises, and no second chances.
Its stacked full-frame sensor and blisteringly fast performance make it one of the most responsive cameras Canon has ever produced. Autofocus tracking is exceptional, subject detection is eerily accurate, and the camera’s ability to keep up with fast, unpredictable action is exactly what you’d expect from a flagship body wearing a single-digit name.
What also sets the R3 apart is its refined feel in the hand. The integrated grip balances beautifully with large telephoto lenses, the control layout is classic Canon, and the electronic viewfinder is among the best in the business. Add tank-like weather sealing and professional connectivity, and it’s clear this camera was designed for long days in tough conditions.
Going refurbished here is a smart way into a camera that, not long ago, sat firmly out of reach for many shooters. Canon-refurbished bodies are typically inspected, tested, and restored to strict standards, meaning you’re getting flagship performance without paying full flagship money.
At $3,959, the Canon EOS R3 becomes one of the most compelling high-end mirrorless deals on the market right now. If you’ve ever wanted a no-compromise Canon body that’s built to work as hard as you do, this $900 saving makes now a very good time to make that move.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
