Save a MASSIVE $1,300 discount on the Canon C70 - a cine deal not to be missed
There are camera deals… and then there are statement deals. Right now, the Canon EOS C70 has dropped to $3,499, down from $4,799, saving you a massive $1,300 at Adorama. That’s not pocket change. That’s the kind of saving that makes serious filmmakers stop mid-scroll and start doing the math.
The Canon EOS C70 is a compact Super 35 cinema camera that delivers stunning dynamic range, built-in ND filters, and true professional video performance in a body that’s built for modern filmmakers.
The Canon EOS C70 was already one of the most disruptive cinema cameras Canon has ever released. By bringing its Super 35mm DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor and RF mount into a compact, mirrorless-style body, Canon effectively blurred the line between traditional cinema rigs and run-and-gun hybrids. It’s the sort of camera that feels equally at home on a gimbal, shoulder rig, or locked off in a studio environment.
What makes the C70 special isn’t just resolution or frame rates — although 4K up to 120fps with Canon’s renowned color science certainly doesn’t hurt. It’s the image. The DGO sensor delivers over 16 stops of dynamic range, producing footage that feels cinematic straight out of camera. Skin tones are rich, highlight roll-off is beautifully controlled, and shadows retain depth without turning to mush. This is a serious storytelling tool.
Ergonomically, it hits a sweet spot. Built-in ND filters, mini XLR inputs, dual SD card slots, and professional monitoring tools are all housed in a body that’s far more compact than traditional cinema cameras. For documentary filmmakers, commercial shooters, wedding cinematographers, and even indie narrative creators, it’s a powerhouse that doesn’t demand a truckload of support gear just to get rolling.
The RF mount opens even more creative flexibility. Pair it with Canon’s growing lineup of RF glass, or adapt EF lenses seamlessly, and you’ve got access to an enormous ecosystem. For many shooters already invested in Canon, the C70 feels like a natural step up — not a system reset.
At $3,499, the value proposition changes dramatically. This isn’t just a discount; it’s an opportunity to step into true cinema performance at a price that starts to encroach on high-end hybrid territory. You’re effectively getting a professional cinema body for the cost of some flagship mirrorless cameras.
