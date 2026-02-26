DSLRs really aren't dead! Save over $275 on this full-frame camera bundle and get free accessories
The Pentax K-1 Mark II delivers that traditional DSLR feeling – and this deal makes it hard to resist, with a free SD card, camera bag, and more
If you're craving that classic DSLR shooting experience, this deal is for you – and its value is unbeatable.
This Pentax K-1 Mark II Bundle is now just $1,796.95 at Adorama, including free accessories. That's a $276.78 saving off the regular $2,073.73 price tag.
Accessories included in the offer are: 32GB SDHC memory card, camera case, cleaning kit, memory wallet, card reader, and a PC software package.
The Pentax K-1 Mark II full-frame DSLR gets you the traditional shooting experience, featuring a 36.4MP CMOS sensor, 33-point phase detect AF, and a powerful Shake Reduction II system.
The Pentax K-1 Mark II is a true full-frame DSLR shooting experience with a rugged, weather-sealed body, classic design charm, and some clever innovations – like a scissor-action articulating rear screen and extended exposure modes for creative long-exposure photography.
Originally launched as the first full-frame Pentax DSLR in February 2016, the K-1 was already a standout. Two years later, Ricoh Imaging introduced the K-1 Mark II, upgrading it with a new accelerator unit for better high ISO performance, a Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution mode, and refined autofocus algorithms.
The K-1 Mark II stands strong against more well-known full-frame revivals, thanks to its 36.5MP sensor, advanced Shake Reduction II in-body stabilization, and its robust build quality. It's a DSLR that truly respects the hands-on, and for this model, you will find a big range of Pentax lenses.
So, if you feel the magic in a mirror slap and optical viewfinder, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is made with you in mind.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
