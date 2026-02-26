DSLRs really aren't dead! Save over $275 on this full-frame camera bundle and get free accessories

If you're craving that classic DSLR shooting experience, this deal is for you – and its value is unbeatable.

This Pentax K-1 Mark II Bundle is now just $1,796.95 at Adorama, including free accessories. That's a $276.78 saving off the regular $2,073.73 price tag.

Accessories included in the offer are: 32GB SDHC memory card, camera case, cleaning kit, memory wallet, card reader, and a PC software package.

The Pentax K-1 Mark II is a true full-frame DSLR shooting experience with a rugged, weather-sealed body, classic design charm, and some clever innovations – like a scissor-action articulating rear screen and extended exposure modes for creative long-exposure photography.

Originally launched as the first full-frame Pentax DSLR in February 2016, the K-1 was already a standout. Two years later, Ricoh Imaging introduced the K-1 Mark II, upgrading it with a new accelerator unit for better high ISO performance, a Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution mode, and refined autofocus algorithms.

The K-1 Mark II stands strong against more well-known full-frame revivals, thanks to its 36.5MP sensor, advanced Shake Reduction II in-body stabilization, and its robust build quality. It's a DSLR that truly respects the hands-on, and for this model, you will find a big range of Pentax lenses.

So, if you feel the magic in a mirror slap and optical viewfinder, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is made with you in mind.

