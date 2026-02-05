Canon’s most popular compact camera is getting a new look, thanks to the PowerShot series’ 30th birthday. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th anniversary limited edition compact camera will be released in April 2026, the company has announced.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III was first released in 2019, but thanks to viral social media trends, Canon can’t seem to keep the camera in stock – despite increasing production of the point-and-shoot multiple times. Now, the G7 X Mark III will be getting a new look in a special edition that oozes minimalism.

While the specs on the compact camera remain unchanged, the special edition G7 X Mark III gets a graphite colored top cover. The texture on the camera’s also takes on a diamond pattern. A subtle PowerShot 30th anniversary logo will be featured on the top corner of the camera.

The tech on the inside of the camera remains unchanged, maintaining the one-inch sensor, 4.2x optical zoom lens, and powerful built-in flash that has made the compact camera a bit of a viral sensation on social media.

Brandon Chin, a Technical Advisor for the Product Marketing Planning team at Canon USA, calls the existing PowerShot G7 X Mark III the company’s “most popular camera to date,” noting that the company has increased production multiple times.

The obvious question then with the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is this: How hard will it be for fans to get their hands on one? The answer depends a bit, perhaps, on where you live (and quite possibly requires a bit of luck). Canon has not disclosed how many of the special edition model will be produced, but describes the number as “extremely limited.”

US Availability 🇺🇲

In the US, Canon will sell the special edition in a lottery strategy, and only buyers who are drawn will have the opportunity to purchase the camera. A number of US retailers will also receive a small number of special edition models, and it’s up to each retailer as to how the limited edition is sold, which may include further lotto drawings or limiting the camera to in-store only purchases.

In the US, the camera will be priced at $1,299 and include a limited edition Peak Design Cuff Wrist Strap along with a memory card. The original camera’s list price is $879, but the limited stock means that even used models are currently listing for more than $1,200.

UK Availability 🇬🇧

In the UK, the camera will be available at a handful of photo retailers, including Wex, London Camera Exchange, and Park Cameras, before being available directly from Canon “in the coming months.”

In the UK, the special edition will sell for £859, compared to the original’s £819 list price.

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the PowerShot series after the Canon PowerShot 600 launched in July of 1996. It used PC cards, as the SD card wasn’t invented until 1999, and had a CCD sensor with 570,000 pixels, so less than one megapixel!

Australian availability 🇦🇺

It's going to be a little harder to get the limited-edition PowerShot G7 X Mark III, which will set you back AU$1,449. You'll need to be real quick to order as soon as sales open on Tuesday, February 10 at 12pm AEDT with only a small number being opened up for purchase on a first-come first-served basis. Canon hasn't revealed how many though.

Canon has launched a countdown clock on its Limited Edition PowerShot G7 X Mark III product page, which also has purchase information. You'll be able to pre-order the camera from the usual retailers, including Amazon, Camera House, CameraPro, JB Hi-Fi and Ted's Cameras, with the units shipping from mid-April.

