Cyber Monday compact camera deals: my pick of the point-and-shooters

Point-and-shoot cameras are nowhere near as popular as they were even ten years ago. The improvement of the best camera phones as seen to that... but there are still some reasons why you might want a pocketable digital camera with a fixed, built-in lens.

The best compact cameras give you the advantage of either a bigger sensor tot give a noticeable jump in image quality over your cellphone. Or they offer a bigger zoom lens - making it possible to shoot birds in your backyard, or the close-ups of sporting events (which just isn't possible with a phone).

Here is my pick of the best compacts that are attractively priced for Cyber Monday…

Sony ZV-1 | was $748 | now $648

Save $100 at Amazon Designed for the vlogger out there who wants 4K in a small package. Featuring a 24-70mm zoom and with a flip-out screen, which can also be used for live streaming, the Sony ZV-1 is the perfect social media or content creator camera.

Olympus Tough TG-6 (renewed)| was $499.99 | now $399.99

Save $100 at Amazon This is one of our favorite waterproof cameras, which has been designed for the rough and tumble of outdoor use. It has a built-in 4x zoom that will allow you to crop in on details. See our Olympus TG-6 review

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was $269.99 | now $99.99

Save $170.99 at Canon if you purchase this refurbished pocket-sized alternative to binoculars. It has a 12MP sensor, can record MP4 files and take 4.6 megabyte photos. It features 100mm and 400mm optical lens options - and a 800mm digital zoom setting for extreme close-ups. You don't very often see savings with a whopping 62% off so grab it while you can! See our PowerShot Zoom review

Canon PowerShot V10| was $229.99 | now $349.99

Save $70 at Canon This is a camera unlike any other - and designed for bloggers who want to shoot video with the minimum of faff and unnecessary settings. The built-in support means it can sit on a table and you can record yourself - ensuring you are framed properly with the flip-up screen. See our PowerShot V10 review