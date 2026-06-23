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LIVE: We track the best camera deals across Amazon Prime Day 2026

The best camera deals across the Amazon Prime Day Sale: Save up to 55% across photo and video!

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Amazon Prime Day 2026
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Amazon Prime Day is now underway, bringing some of the biggest discounts of the year across cameras, lenses, drones, action cameras, storage, and essential accessories.

Shoppers can save up to 55% across the photo and video category, and we’re tracking the strongest offers as they appear.

Below, I’ve highlighted the best deals we’ve spotted so far, alongside direct links to Amazon’s biggest photo and video discounts. Keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll continue updating the live blog with the latest offers throughout the event.

Top amazon deals across photo and video

Top 6 Prime deals

DJI Osmo Pocket 3
Lowest-ever price
Save $121
DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $499 now $378 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket.

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DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo
Save $51
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo: was $339 now $288 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera kit designed for capturing sharp, stabilized footage on the go, making it ideal for travel, adventure, and everyday content creation.

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Canon Powershot V10
Save $100
Canon Powershot V10: was $479 now $379 at Amazon

If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the futuristic-looking V10 is a perfect choice

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HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K
Lowest-ever price
Save $218
HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K: was $1,089 now $871 at Amazon

The HoverAir X1 ProMax is a compact, foldable self-flying camera that combines intelligent subject tracking, smooth stabilization, and detailed 8K video for capturing hands-free adventures and cinematic action footage.

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Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master
Lowest-ever price
Save $200
Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master: was $1,798 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master is a professional standard zoom that delivers superb sharpness, fast autofocus, and excellent low-light performance, making it a dependable choice for portraits, weddings, events, and everyday professional work.

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Blink Wired floodlight camera
Save $70.02
Blink Wired floodlight camera: was $99.99 now $29.97 at Amazon

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera combines bright outdoor lighting with smart security recording, offering a simple way to monitor your home and capture clear footage when motion is detected.

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Good morning!

The Amazon Prime Day Sale has officially started, and the best camera deals are flowing like the Canon EOS R100 twin lens bundle that includes the RF-S 18-45mm & RF-S 55-210mm for just $699! - That's a $230 saving for a ready-to-shoot setup!

Canon EOS R100 + RF-s 18-45mm &amp;amp; RF-S 55-210mm
Save $230
Canon EOS R100 + RF-s 18-45mm & RF-S 55-210mm: was $929 now $699 at Amazon

The Canon EOS R100 is a compact, lightweight, and affordable mirrorless camera that makes an excellent entry point for anyone looking to step up from smartphone photography.

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