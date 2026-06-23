LIVE: We track the best camera deals across Amazon Prime Day 2026

Amazon Prime Day is now underway, bringing some of the biggest discounts of the year across cameras, lenses, drones, action cameras, storage, and essential accessories.

Shoppers can save up to 55% across the photo and video category, and we’re tracking the strongest offers as they appear.

Below, I’ve highlighted the best deals we’ve spotted so far, alongside direct links to Amazon’s biggest photo and video discounts. Keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll continue updating the live blog with the latest offers throughout the event.

Top amazon deals across photo and video

Top 6 Prime deals

Lowest-ever price Save $121 DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $499 now $378 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket.

Save $100 Canon Powershot V10: was $479 now $379 at Amazon If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the futuristic-looking V10 is a perfect choice