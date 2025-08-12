Kodak is doubling down on its legacy of innovation with the launch of the MemoShot Era MS100 – a quirky, all-in-one gadget that’s equal parts instant camera, pocket photo printer and label maker.

Taking design cues from Kodak’s iconic 35mm film canisters, the MS100 blends nostalgia with everyday practicality and adds a dose of fun that might just make it a sleeper hit as a kid's camera or for scrapbookers, journaling fans and anyone who loves personalizing their space.

The cylindrical shape is a playful homage to the 35mm film canisters that helped define Kodak’s brand legacy for decades. And at just 308g, with dimensions of 60 x 150 mm, it’s light enough for kids to handle comfortably yet substantial enough to feel like a real piece of kit.

The built-in smart LCD screen located at the end of the body makes framing and reviewing shots a breeze.

(Image credit: Kodak)

The MemoShot Era MS100 is more than just an instant camera, however. Kodak has equipped it with the ability to print black-and-white adhesive labels straight from the device or through the Kodak Memo app.

Capture a moment and print it instantly, or connect your phone to import your favorite images from your gallery. In the app you can overlay text, choose from a variety of fonts and add stickers or emojis to create fully customized designs; ideal for scrapbooks, school projects, small business packaging, or simply decorating your everyday life.

The device uses Kodak’s exclusive one-touch cartridge system for quick, mess-free roll changes, with each roll yielding 30 adhesive-backed prints measuring 2.7 by 1.8 inches. The printing process is thermal-based, which means there’s no ink to replace, and the monochrome output lends photos a crisp, classic feel.

The label paper is BPA-free, medical-grade, and manufactured in Korea, making it safe for users of all ages and durable enough to handle daily use.

(Image credit: Kodak)

While the instant camera market is crowded with playful, kid-friendly designs, the MS100’s unusual blend of instant photography, mobile photo printing, and label-making sets it apart. It’s as useful for a crafter organizing their workspace as it is for a parent capturing family memories or a teen adding flair to their journal.

The Kodak MemoShot Era MS100 is available now for $49.99 / £46.99 / AU$132.91 and comes with one label roll to get you started.

