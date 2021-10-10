The best drones for beginners in 2021: drones that keep it safe and simple

The best drone for beginners gives new drone pilots the ability to upgrade their photography with a birds-eye view without breaking the bank. Alternatively, perhaps you're in the market for a great racing drone that's suitably affordable? Either way, we've rounded up the best drones for beginners right here.

Selecting the best drone for your needs can be a little confusing if you're a beginner. With lots of drone models to choose from, how can you be sure to pick the best beginner drone for you?

Flying a drone can quickly turn into an expensive hobby, with professional high-end drones cost hundreds, or even thousands. However, there are plenty of affordable drones that are perfect for beginners – and some of them produce videos so good that you would never be able to tell that they were shot on a beginner drone.

Whether you're a fan of aerial photography and videography or drone racing, starting off with a more affordable drone is the best way to give yourself vital experience. After all, you wouldn't want to accidentally drop a drone worth three times your pay-cheque into the sea! Give yourself some peace of mind and learn how to pilot a beginner drone before you invest in something a little more expensive.

If you've got a youngster that's keen to learn how to pilot the best drones for kids, then an affordable drone is still a great option. However, you might want to spend a little more to invest in a drone with collision sensors to help prevent any unfortunate accidents.

Importantly, you also need to be aware of the latest drone regulation, which dictates that if you buy a drone that weighs over 250g (8.8oz), then you'll need to pay a small registration fee and take an exam online. Any drone that weighs under 250g is considering a toy and safe to use.

Many of the drones (although not all) weigh under 250g, which means that you currently won't have to jump through any legal loopholes. However, with drone legislation having changed a lot over the past few years, it's worth keeping up to date with the latest updates in order to ensure that you're complying with the law in your area. Plus, lightweight drones can actually come in pretty handy when you're a beginner, as the simplified controls give you more room to build your piloting skills.

We've selected the best drones for beginners below, but it's worth keeping in mind that their designs and prices will differ depending on the purpose of the product. Take a look below to find the best beginner drone for you.

The best drones for beginners in 2021

The DJI Mini 2 has arrived sooner than many expected to refresh what was already an excellent drone, and it maintains its key positive features: it is under the 250g which is the weight for pilot registration in the USA & China, it has GPS-based return to home and other pilot-assist features, and it includes very share-friendly ‘QuickShots’. In fact, other than all-round object collision systems, the drone has almost everything you’d expect from a folding drone costing more than twice as much.

The accompanying remote control is also completely new, and in FAA areas offers up to 10km (6.2 miles) range via automatic channel switching, meaning you can confidently take the drone out in even 24mph wind and remain confident the drone won’t out of contact. The camera gimbal will keep images horizontal and vibration free while recording up to 4K video, as well as selection of other effects recently only known on DJI’s prosumer models, like panorama (and even sphere panorama). Photographers can choose Raw, manual exposure, exposure bracketing and other features they’d expect on the ground.

If you’re thinking of the Mini 2 as your first drone, but you’re already familiar with cameras, then this is definitely the best choice. It’s also pretty handy indoors thanks to downward-facing visual and sonar distance sensing systems which can help it hover even without GPS, and the optional propellor guards (detachable cages too prevent any accidents while flying near obstacles). The app also makes getting the images to your phone easy if you don’t want to wait until you get home.

02. DJI Mini SE DJI's best value foldable drone ever Specifications Weight: 249g Dimensions (folded): 138×81×58mm Controller: Yes Video resolution: 2.7K 30fps Camera resolution: 12MP Battery life: 30 minutes (2400mAh) Max Range: 4km / 2.5 miles Max Speed: 47kph / 29mph TODAY'S BEST DEALS $219 View at Adorama $299 View at BHPhoto $299.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Super low price + All the features of the DJI Mavic Mini with the looks of the DJI Mini 2 Reasons to avoid - Not on sale in Europe

This is DJI's lowest-cost foldable camera drone ever - and is a great beginner's choice if you live in one of the places it is on sale. Currently DJI is only selling it in selected countries such as the US, Canada and Australia. But those in the UK and Europe are currently missing out on this bargain. What DJI has cleverly done is take the drone from the 2019 Mavic Mini, and put it in the body of the DJI Mini 2 - and undercut the price on both. This is a fantastic package for the price - but lacks on the resolution and range of the superior Mini 2.

For consumers not confident learning to fly and shoot video at the same time, the automated QuickShots provide several striking orbiting or other dramatic swooping shots while keeping your subject in frame – the DJI Mini SE makes use of its intelligence to do this from the main camera rather than packing any extra scanners, which probably helps even this beginner model pull off 30 minutes of flight time (as with all drone official times, expect about 20% less).

Launched at the end of 2019, this drone was aimed squarely at the consumer market (and specifically to avoid the 250g registration limit). It still packs quite a punch – 2.7K video, GPS, altitude hold and a mechanical gimbal – meaning that images and video it recorded to its MicroSD card were of more than adequate quality for YouTubers or Instagrammers. Indeed the drone has been understandably popular (while, equally predictable, DJI’s attempt to brand it a ‘FlyCam’ has not caught on. This drone is still in sale in most places - but those able to buy the newer DJI Mini 2 will probably be better off going for the near identical, but cheaper DJI Mini SE.

For kids, families or just anyone interested in getting started in aerial photography/videography, the original Mavic Mini was and is a surprisingly capable machine, but the ‘extended wi-fi’ radio system mean that, in bad conditions, the signal can become intermittent even before the drone reaches the legal range. Similarly the motors can only compensate for a maximum of force 4 cross-wind, though of course on bad days you could play indoors with the propellor guards. There are also a great range of safety features (hover, return-to-home, tutorial, and geofencing to prevent you from getting into trouble near an airport).

• See DJI Mini 2 vs Mavic Mini

With more than half of the global market, DJI have kept their tech at the serious end of the market. However, a friendly relationship with neighboring firm Ryze has led to the Tello, a compact drone that doesn’t skimp on the tech. It beams 720p video back to a phone in WiFi range (100m), or 5mp photos, which are recorded by the App.

This data link also provides you a battery warning, and the drone is capable of taking off and hovering using its 14-core processor and in-built sensors. That power makes for fun features like the “Throw & Go” launching and flips, but also supports Scratch, a simple, block-based programming language that means literally anyone (kids included) can have fun ordering the Tello about.

If you think your kids need a little more convincing that programming drones is as cool as flying them, look out for the Ryze Iron Man Edition. Programming tech seemed to work out pretty well for Tony Stark, after all.

The DJI Air 2S – the successor to the Mavic Air 2 – brings a photography-grade camera into a reasonably compact drone which is well-equipped with features suited to first-time drone users, whether they specialise in video or photography. The 5.4K video gives the option to crop down to 4K without loss of resolution, while the 20 megapixel camera produces great wide-angle images.

In terms of safety, the drone has all the key safety sensors – forward, backward, downward and front-mounted upward-looking – with which the drone can not only sense obstacles and stop, but also plot and execute an avoiding path if appropriate (depending on the settings). Only the sides of the fuselage lack sensors, so caution is needed while exercising tracking shots; most of the time this won’t be a problem, and DJI’s previous side sensors on the Mavic 2 series weren’t worth the extra money. If you’re flying around physical obstacles (sensors have a harder time with water) then it might be better value to get a drone with more sensors first time out; you can always learn with caution. The controller is ideal. It is strong, has a good battery, easy access to speed modes, and the place the phone (which acts as your screen and menu) sits is just where you need it.

NOTE If time aloft is all that matters to you, the older DJI Mavic Air 2 has a lighter camera and up to 34 minutes flight.

Parrot did an amazing job of straddling the fun and the functional aspect of the drone market ever since they essentially created it ten years ago, and the Anafi (especially the new FPV kit) epitomizes that. Because the firm is slightly slower to refresh than competitors, it has instead added extras, not least of which is the FPV kit. Also the price has been kept accessible (while other brands we could mention have inflated with regular new releases). All of which is to say the Anafi is a professional drone, with a 4K camera capable of zoom (at least in video mode), with a gimbal-stabilized camera. With the addition of First Person View (FPV) goggles you can also fly it from “inside” the cockpit. Parrot’s goggles are included in the FPV kit; at first they were the only ones supported, but a later software update means you can use other headsets.

The app is fully featured and great for ‘Arcade mode’ racing or settings-obsessed photographers. The only thing missing from a much more expensive craft (and admittedly this isn’t a cheap drone) is a collision sensing system, but the Anafi is surprisingly robust, especially the FPV version with improved legs. What is good about this drone (what generally makes it well priced) is also something of a worry; Parrot seem more interested in professional platforms than enthusiast and prosumer now, so future support seems open to doubt. It’s a personal choice.

07. Holy Stone HS100 Navigator GPS camera drone brings video in at a modest price Specifications Weight: 700g Dimensions: 500x500x175mm Controller: Yes Video resolution: 720p @ 30fps Battery life: 15 minutes (2500mAh) Range: 500m Max Speed: 18.5mph / 30kph TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $184.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + GPS-enabled + Camera tilt via remote control + Control range of up to 500m Reasons to avoid - Brushed motors won't last long - 720p resolution is disappointing

This excellent drone for beginners introduces not just the experience of flying, but the basic feature set of a serious photography or videography drone for a fraction of the cost. That’s because it includes a GPS positioning system, and control is via a good quality phone app (a phone will clip into the radio controller and serve as a screen).

Together this gives higher-end features like ‘follow me’ (the drone will follow the location of the phone) as well as making the drone easy to fly – let go of the controls and the drone will just hover, at the same altitude, even in a breeze. It can also return to its launch point at the touch of a button.

The design is clearly inspired by DJI’s Phantom, right up to the 4-light intelligent battery. That said the battery has a Micro USB socket built right in for easy charging - DJI haven’t thought of that yet!

On the down-side the camera is not gimbal stabilized, so the drone's vibrations are certainly more than visible in the adequate but gloomy video, and, sadly, it sends back its signal via wi-fi, so it tends to drop out after around 100m, but clean video is recorded to the Micro SD card on the drone nonetheless.

Nice touches are the extra landing legs, prop guards and stylish pilot’s manual notebook in the box.

08. Holy Stone HS510 Registration-free video in at a low price Specifications Weight: 245g Dimensions: 240x235x55mm Controller: Yes Video resolution: 2.7K @ 25fps (4K @ 16fps) Battery life: 16 minutes (1500mAh) Range: 300m (FPV) or 800m Max Speed: 18.5mph / 30kph TODAY'S BEST DEALS $169.99 View at Newegg Prime $179.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Spare battery included + Relatively high build quality + Good price Reasons to avoid - Manual camera tilt - 720p resolution is disappointing

This is a great little drone and it’s a real shame that, like so many brands, Holy Stone have succumbed to the obsession with adding 4K to marketing materials. In this case the aircraft can actually record 4K video, but only at 16 frames a second; perfectly adequate 2.7K is available at 25fps but that clearly isn’t exciting enough for HS’s sales team.

Ignoring what you’re not getting, the HS is a sturdy but compact folding drone which isn’t meant to offer professional video quality, but does at least offer (via landing and manual tweaking) your choice of camera angle, as well as GPS-bolstered features like orbiting a point of interest or automatic return to home (which it can even do if it loses connection).

It’s not only small enough to experiment with indoors, but includes a so-called ‘optical flow’ sensor – a visual-light sensor which points downward so, in good light, can maintain a reliable hover even when a roof blocks GPS. There are minor irritations – like the 32GB SD card limit – but in all you’re getting a lot of fun, even in bad weather, for not too deep a dip into your pockets.

09. Simrex X20 Budget drone with a camera-stabilizing gimbal Specifications Weight: 595g Dimensions: 200x103x89mm (folded) 445x371x89mm (unfolded) Controller: Yes Video resolution: 1280P Battery life: 30 minutes (3000mAh) Range: 500m (wi-fi) Max Speed: 18.5mph / 30kph TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $249.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Motorized Gimbal + Records to SD Card + Accessible price Reasons to avoid - Dubious component quality - USB charging only

With a lower price point than DJI’s Mini, this drone does come with compromises but, unlike so many budget drones, it doesn’t miss out on a mechanical gimbal or a class 10 SD card slot. The former gives you stabilized video and the later means you’re not dependent on a radio connection to your phone to record video, which is essential. It’s also nice to have speed settings and a folding design.

When you’ve seen unstabilized (or – nearly as bad – digitally stabilized) video you’ll understand why those capturing aerial footage with a drone insist on a mechanical gimbal, but getting one at a price point this low is rare. In a decent folding drone even rarer, and here you’ve got all the features (like one-press return-to-home) that come with GPS, useful for safe operation.

The footage isn’t as sharp as the 4K the packaging claims; there is fish-eye distortion and a softness near the centre. Setup could be more elegant, but is broadly the same as pricier products, though the ‘charging cable’ (a USB lead) also highlights the difference between this and a DJI Mini 2. Ultimately you get better video with a Mavic Mini, which doesn’t pretend to be 4K. Nevertheless this is a less expensive route into many of the features – if not the elegant software and pure ease of use – of the bigger brands.

10. BetaFpv FPV Cetus Kit A complete FPV kit for beginners Specifications Weight: 35g with battery Dimensions: 102mm Controller: Yes Video resolution: Live-View only Battery life: 5 minutes Max Speed: 80kph TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $169.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + FPV is like a real life video game + Includes familiar game-like controller and goggles + Include optical flow hover (unusual in FPV) Reasons to avoid - Goggles do not record video - Goggles don’t allow for glasses

Piloting a drone via goggles which give you the virtual cockpit experience is useful for many sub styles, including racing, stunts and the cinewhoop. As a beginner the world can be bewildering; you need a traditional radio controller, goggles (often analog), and often to build a drone yourself, before familiarising yourself with motor types and manual battery charging. You could buy a book , dive into the message boards, or get a ready-made kit. Sure it might not impress the some, but it’s cheaper, it works, and the controller will do all the same stuff – and work with your next drone too. We especially appreciated the addition of beginner-friendly altitude hold (hover & auto-land) sensor, not usually found in small enthusiast drones.

This spectacular little ‘copter is ideal for indoor flight since all the props are protected with the almost turbine-like guards. No camera; just human learning to live in harmony with machine.

After charging the tiny Li-Po battery using any USB outlet, it is clipped to the bottom. Slightly fiddly, admittedly, but once connected there is the power to whizz around for several minutes and really get to grips with the experience of flight, honing your skills. It also offers a ‘headless’ (easy) mode and a flip function to wow spectators.

The controller, powered by 2 AA batteries, has the tell-tale sign of a real pilot’s drone: the left stick does not spring back to the centre vertically on release. That’s because this is the throttle and, in flight, you need to be constantly adjusting this manually to maintain altitude.

It’ll come easily enough, and the game-controller shape is natural to hold. The controller does include buttons to ‘trim’ (tweak) the drone’s drift as well as the option to adjust the speed (low rate or high rate). And the price means you can't really go wrong.

If speed and stunts are what drew you to the drone world, then you’ll want to climb inside the virtual cockpit and fly the First Person View (FPV). The problem is that FPV is notoriously difficult to fly as well as taxing on the camera and radio signal which transmits video from the front of the drone to goggles and a screen which cover the pilot’s eyes. Some of this needs organisational help – in some territories, including the UK, a ‘spotter’ must stand with the pilot to warn them of dangers obscured by their video goggles.

DJI have produced an FPV drone which brings all the speed and excitement while accompanying that with a good share of the advantages of their more traditional photography range. The new DJI FPV features collision sensors at the front and while it lacks the 3-axis gimbal which stabilizes the cameras on their other products, a single-axis gimbal combined with software stabilization produces far better video than equivalent cameras on other FPV drones.

It’s a pricey option (though not unique among drones for that), but until you switch up to maximum ‘Sport’ mode, it will automatically stop rather than collide, so it has the potential to save you money in the long run. It also has more generous battery time than most other FPV drones, handy if you enjoy the experience.

13. Potensic A20 Mini Drone This quadcopter drone is perfect for kids Specifications Weight: 190g Dimensions: 78x31x88cm Controller: Supplied Video resolution: 720p @ 30fps TODAY'S BEST DEALS $49.99 View at Newegg Prime $55.98 View at Amazon Prime $87.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Great for kids Reasons to avoid - No photography or video capability

This Potensic A20 Mini Drone is perfect for kids and beginners, complete with two rechargeable batteries and a controller. While the Potensic A20 might not come with any photo or video capabilities, it's a great option for those looking for a durable and affordable option that won't be at risk of breakage from small, clumsy hands!

Featuring Altitude Hold and One Key Taking off/ Landing, every aspect of the Potensic A20 Mini Drone is designed to be simple to use, no matter whether you're introducing a kid to drones, or you're a beginner yourself.

One of our favorite aspects of the drone is its Headless Mode. Ordinarily, the forward direction of a flying drone is the same as the nose direction. However, Headless Mode means that the forward direction will be the same as your transmitter. This is particularly useful for kids or beginners who might not be quite au fait with some of the trickier aspects of piloting a drone.

Weighing just 190g, not only does the compact and lightweight nature of the Potensic A20 make it easy to carry around or store away, it also means that you won't have to register the drone with the FAA in the USA.

What to look for in beginner drones

Most drones use the two-stick control method (or a touch-based equivalent on your smartphone) where the throttle (up/down) and rotation (yaw) are on the left stick and the direction of flight (roll & pitch) are on the right.

Most drones for beginners will have rechargeable batteries, an even number of rotating props, a remote control receiver and a processor to translate that input into the minor changes in the propeller speed (which is what will ultimately move the drone).

However, when you look through the best drones for beginners above, you'll see some differences between the specs. Racing drones will be built for speed and maneuverability, while great camera quality and good drone stability is perfect for photographers and videographers. Meanwhile, for users wanting to fly their drone indoors, they'll want to see safety guards present on their drone.

Finding the best beginner drone for you will ultimately depend on what you want to use it for. However, we're sure that you'll find a suitable drone in our round-up above.

