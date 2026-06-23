I've been flying drones – and sharing secrets about them – ever since the early days, so you can rest assured that I know all the best models out there. This Prime Day I've been checking out the deals on offer and I can confidently say that, while they're available, these are definitely the best.

Prime Day is a bit longer than a day now – it's four days of deals and offers, exclusive to Amazon, that runs from June 23-26. My colleagues and Digital Camera World and I keep looking for the best deals on all cameras, drones, and the devices we cover during the sale and share them with you.

We've been doing this a few years, and one thing we've learned is that the deals come and go quickly – sometimes things sell out – so what I'd suggest is that if you're keen on picking up a drone in the next few days but you don't see what you want just yet, bookmark this page and check back often over the next few days.

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Without further ado, here are the best drone deals that I'd buy right now. Beneath each one I've added a little explainer as to why I personally think it's a really good choice right now.

Amazon Prime: Best drone deals

Save £55.95 DJI Neo: was £169 now £113.05 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.

I'd choose this drone because – although there is an upgraded sequel in the form of the DJI Neo 2 – this gives you so much capability for a surprisingly little amount of money in the drone world. It's also incredibly upgradeable. Out of the box it can use AI tracking to follow you and orbit you, or it can be piloted using a phone – but you can add radio remote control for long-distance flying, or even FPV goggles to fly it as if you're a pilot sat inside. A lot of capability in a very small, very safe design, even before you acknowledge the pleasing price.

This Mini 3 is a great choice for photographers, and the RC-N1 is the cheapest control option. What makes this drone coast a little more is that the gimbal (the piece that holds and steadies the camera) features the option to rotate the camera to a vertical position – this being the cheapest drone that offers true portrait mode shooting. Given this is the correct way around for TikTok, Instagram video and YouTube Shorts – and so much other social media – it's easy to see why this would have appeal.

Save £73 DJI Mini 4K: was £242 now £169 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that combines stabilized 4K video, simple flight controls, and a compact folding design for travel, landscapes, and everyday aerial photography.

Starting our with the aim of shooting photo and video on a drone? The camera on this drone is more than capable. Why such a big discount here? I think it is so big because of the arrival of the new, but similar-looking Lito series in the UK, but there is a lot to be said for the "Why spend more?" argument if you want 4K video.

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The Antigravity A1 is not the cheapest drone, so a price drop is welcome, but the 360-degree camera is extremely impressive and is doubly excellent thanks to the inclusion of Insta360's post-processing software, which is the best in the business in my view. I reviewed this drone and I not only enjoyed flying it, but I found it a breeze to go back after flying and turn the recording into varied and engaging edits from the comfort of my laptop.

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