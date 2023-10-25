DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review: the ultimate handheld video camera?

An excellent camera which still defies categorization but somehow manages to be ideal for both vloggers and tourists while also having the grit to serve as a tiny portable TV studio. The bigger sensor and screen make for a huge improvement over the Pocket 2, though the price hike means this is far from a casual purchase.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is, as the name implies, the third in a line of a small camera, though it doesn't look a lot like you might imagine a pocket camera to. Nor, to be honest, do we think it'd fare well in a lot of pockets. Instead, it takes the form of a handle-supported gimbal, a bit like a grounded version of one of DJI's drones.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Specifications Image sensor: 1-inch

Lens: 20mm EFL / ƒ/2.0

(wide angle adapter available)

Focal range: 0.2m – ∞

Video resolution: 4K / 60fps (120fps)

ISO: 50-16,000

Still resolution: 3840 x 2160 / 3072 x 3072

Bit rate: 130 Mbps

Display: 2-inch (314x556px)

Size: 139x42x34mm

Weight: 179g / 0.39 pound

Not long ago DJI one-upped GoPro by putting a bigger, better sensor in their GoPro-shaped Osmo Action 4. The Pocket 3 seems to bring the same sensor – and with it the same low-light abilities – to the device we've never quite been able to categorize: the Pocket series. Vloggers, tourists, and perhaps now serious pros might all find uses for the 4K 120FPS camera with 10-bit recording and HDR.

The gimbal makes it physically less rugged than a typical action camera, of course, but brings the ability to track a subject, and introduces automated panning effects. DJI's ActiveTrack 6.0 is included, a technology which has the advantage of being refined over many generations of drones with gimbal cameras. Indeed the device shares a lot in common with its flying as well as its grounded siblings from DJI. It can, of course, also be operated via an app which will handle livestreaming too.

In fact, creators and streamers for vertical format (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts) have clearly been on DJI's mind with the Pocket 3 which has a rotatable 2-inch monitor (that also acts as a power switch), while the device can connect directly to one of DJI's new DJI Mic 2 Bluetooth microphones for good quality sound as you live broadcast on the go.

(Image credit: Future)

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Build & Handling

DJI lent me the full Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo, which includes a mini tripod, battery handle, case, and the DJI Mic 2 atop the camera and standard goodies, so I'll look at the whole bundle but bear in mind that if you don't need the microphone or other accessories there is a— well, not cheap, but less expensive route to ownership.

On looking at the Pocket 3's predecessors, it's been tempting to dismiss it as a gimmicky or novelty device, but DJI has gone some way to address this in the form, even before we get to function. The device is designed to be flexible, not just with the signature rotating display, but with a variety of handle lengths and weights.

(Image credit: Future)

The camera itself looks a little insubstantial (what we call 1-inch, remember, is a curious standard from the history of broadcasting, which is actually about 15.9mm across). Still, it's lost the tacky red rim of the Action 2, and the gimbal is definitely a bit more rugged than most drones.

The handle has gained a professional-feeling dark grey panel with a diagonal texture to serve as a grip. The two-tone approach also looks very classy and is repeated on the various grips for a consistent look.

(Image credit: Future)

When closed the display sits very flush with the body, with a slight lip in the lower right to make rotating it (which also serves as the power switch) easy, even with gloves. Beneath the display are the joystick and record buttons in their own small panel – their surround is rubberized while the rest of the device is high-quality plastic.

On the base of the device is a USB-C socket which plugs into the various adapters that extend the length of the handle. You can use it without, though you'll want dainty hands. In the standard kit you get a light "grip," – basically a 1-inch cube – and at the base of this is a tripod thread. It also has a USB-C socket on the front so it doesn't block the USB connection if needed.

You can use the device without any grip, but bigger hands might struggle (Image credit: Future)

The 950mAh Battery Handle is a little longer (and, of course, somewhat heavier), but does offer more than the standard 166 minutes. The device and battery grip can both take a fast charge, so get up to 80% in a matter of minutes. Both adapters connect with claw-like locks at the sides and come off with a press of a central button.

The flexibility is not limited to the base. Despite being on a gimbal the lens has magnets so the camera can accept ND filters or a wide-angle lens adapter. There is also the option, like the Pocket 2, of an Expansion Adapter for wearing the device.

(Image credit: Future)

In summary, we're looking at a consistently-designed and very flexible system. Control comes through the joystick/button and record button or via the phone app which is also reasonably logical – swipe in from the sides of the display to bring up various menus. The camera will insist on being paired with the Mimo app early in its life, but that is a handy tool (and essential for streaming).

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Performance

If you've used the Pocket 2, you'll know that the compact display was an issue; the new rotating 2-inch screen solves this for all but the biggest of fingers, though I honestly found one of the signature features genuinely difficult to get my head around – the rotating screen/switch.

Rotate the display to horizontal, and on comes the camera. Rotate it back to vertical and – within 2 seconds – it powers down, unless that is, you can get your finger to the 'Continue' button in time. Actually switching to vertical shooting is done (by default) through the menu which you swipe down from the top of the display which doesn't seem obvious, especially for vertical shooters. Though you can make it automatic, you'll still need to dissuade the camera from switching off (all of which is a long-winded way of saying that switching the camera on for the 3K vertical shooting mode is 'click, click, tap' not 'click').

Still, it only takes a few moments to get shooting, and given the range of functions to explore the organization is logical – swipe pages in from the side of the display. It'll certainly be familiar to those used to DJI's touchscreen Osmo Action camera series.

(Image credit: Future)

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Camera Performance

I tried the device in light and dark, indoors and out, though I have to be fair, I was testing in the UK so not much sun. That would have been a challenge for the older model (or pretty much any action camera), but the 1-inch sensor makes light work.

The subject tracking is quick to select a subject and holds onto it well. In the sample video, you'll see a clip of my son trying to trick it on a cloudy day and it follows him quickly with only the briefest of lags. The all-pixel focus doesn't miss a beat either (until he gets closer to it than the 20cm focal range).

You'll need the Mimo app to make the most of the TikTok-friendly Glamour Mode (skin cleansing, lip enhancement, and the like) since a phone screen gives more room to describe the feature and tweak the settings, but you can still turn it on and off on-device and,

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Video Samples

The video includes samples shot on a cloudy day and the evening (sorry, no bright sun). The crispness of my untidy hair and sharp focus are impressive. The camera tracking's ability to follow the small train is also notable (as well as the enthusiastic child)!

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Stills Samples

The stills are unlikely to be of much interest to Pocket 3 buyers, though the camera does have a Jpeg+RAW shooting mode. There is also the Panorama feature – which automatically rotates the camera and stitches multiple shots. This is lifted straight from the drones, and is brilliant, if rather somewhat 'fish-eye' like.

Image 1 of 4 Shot with EXP set at -2 in 'Pro' mode (Image credit: Future) View of Bath in the evening light (Image credit: Future) View of Bath station in evening light, Auto mode (Image credit: Future) View same as before in 3x3 Pano mode (automatically stitched) (Image credit: Future)

The standard Jpegs, when caught in the light and dark of the station, showed a lot of digital sharpening, though perhaps no more than most phone owners are used to. Tones were good, and the range is impressive, with detail in the shadow areas and only areas very near lights completely blown.

(Image credit: Future)

DJI OSMO Pocket 3: Overall verdict

On purely technical grounds, the Pocket 3 is fabulous, providing the perfect device for all kinds of shooting scenarios. For YouTubers at 4K or 'grammers & TikTokers at 3K this is great, and the bigger display & sensor make a huge difference over the previous generation. It's hard to understate how good gimbal-stabilized video looks without much practice, and that is helped even more by the simple but generally reliable tracking tools.

Would we actually put it in our pocket? Yes, but not a vulnerable one. Definitely not in my phone or wallet pocket, or near my keys – better to use the case! But crucial question: Is it something you'd put your hand into your pocket for? For all sorts of reasons "Yes," with the proviso that your pockets are deep enough.

This is a pricey device and unless the content you are creating will benefit from the features there are cheaper alternatives. Even its predecessor isn't a bad shout in good lighting (and it can also do the Mic thing). If money is an object, it is worth bearing in mind that action cameras and even some phones have digital image stabilization, and gimbals can be acquired for both as accessories.

Where this shines is by being both complex and simple at once – like a system camera. It is the center of a vlogging universe and you can buy most of that universe in the Creator bundle. Video on the move, or video where the subject moves, will stand out.

✅ Buy this if... You want to create slick vlogs and live streams

You're looking for a portable studio with a wireless microphone

You need HDR and 10-Bit video to edit with 🚫 Don't buy this if... You need a rugged action camera

You're looking for a cheap option

You don't want to sync with a phone for some controls

